I’m going to speak an unspoken—yet obvious—truth:

Democrats don’t really care whether legal or illegal immigrants can or will assimilate.

In the dark depths of their ideology, they are invested in the idea that for certain imported groups and classes, assimilation and adoption of American morals, values and customs—even while incorporating the best of their home country cultures—is a functional impossibility.

As a result of that belief, they often defend and excuse what can only be described as systemic criminality within certain imported—and domestic—minority communities and classes. However well-intentioned, I would posit these defenses amount to simple forms of racism and classism. Policies that excuse or “contextualize” crime based on race, ethnicity, or poverty effectively declare certain groups incapable of meeting American society’s standards.

That premise carries unsettling historical echoes—and operates along two axes of prejudice.

Yes, some individuals within these communities rise to power, even to the level of local warlords or political brokers. But those figures are not incidental. They are functionally necessary, serving as intermediaries who keep their populations politically aligned and socially contained. The result resembles a government within a government—authority devolved downward not to empower, but to manage.

Underlying it all is what George W. Bush once called “the soft bigotry of low expectations.” Policymakers may imagine that relaxed standards demonstrate empathy. In fact, they infantilize the very people they claim to champion. When accountability is selectively suspended, the message is unmistakable: certain Americans cannot be expected to behave like everyone else. The intersection of class and race makes this doubly corrosive. Poor minorities are treated as permanently incapable—culturally, economically, and morally.

History has seen this pattern before. Imperial governments long justified colonial rule by arguing that subject peoples were racially inferior and economically primitive, and thus unfit for self-governance. The British Raj cloaked itself in the rhetoric of uplift. Leopold’s Congo regime spoke of civilizing savages. Beneath the language of progress lay a blunt reality: power consolidated through managed dependency.

The Soviet Union ran its own version of the model. Moscow created ethnic republics, installed loyal local elites, and allowed symbolic autonomy while ensuring all real authority flowed upward. Minority leaders served as buffers, brokering obedience rather than advocating advancement. Their power existed only so long as their communities remained weak and reliant.

Apartheid South Africa refined the structure further. Black “homelands” were administered by compliant local leaders whose role was to stabilize inequality, not resolve it. A managerial class prospered while those they purported to represent remained trapped in stunted institutions and diminished expectations.

Today, echoes of these systems appear—ironically—within progressive American governance. In major cities, prosecutors decline to enforce entire categories of crime, citing racial disparities in enforcement. Retail theft is normalized. Open-air drug scenes are tolerated. Violent offenders cycle quickly back to the streets. All of this is justified as compassion—but the people most harmed by crime are the residents of the very neighborhoods chosen for “leniency.” Wealthier districts—often just blocks away—demand and receive ordinary public safety without apology.

Alongside these policies have emerged a permanent class of community intermediaries—activists, organizers, consultants—commissars whose livelihoods depend on persistent dysfunction. They receive funding, prestige, and political access so long as the problems they manage never quite improve. Their persistence is guaranteed because their indispensability is entirely dependent on the never-ending failure their own policies create.

Let us not forget that the Barack Obama ran his presidency as the Alinskyite Organizer in Chief, not just because that was how he was trained, but because that is who he is.

Education policy follows the same pattern. Gifted programs and advanced classes are dismantled in the name of “equity,” often because their enrollment skews racially or economically. This removes high-level opportunities from the very students progressives insist they value most. The implicit message is unmistakable: excellence itself is unfair. Meanwhile, administrators and DEI consultants flourish inside bureaucracies optimized not to close achievement gaps, but to narrate them.

At scale, these choices create a plantation mentality: dependence, lowered expectations, permanent grievance, and a loyal management class to keep the machinery moving. Citizens become clients. Clients become subjects. And subjects, deprived of agency, are told they are helpless victims of forces beyond their control.

Supporters of these policies respond that they address real historical injustice. They are not wrong about the injustices. Over-policing existed. Discrimination existed. Barriers persist. But the question is not whether inequities exist; it is whether the response should be permanent exemptions from universal norms. If equal citizenship means anything, it means believing that people of every background can meet shared standards. It means expecting responsibility and achievement in every household and every neighborhood—not just in the ones favored by geography and wealth.

True compassion is demanding, not patronizing. It enforces laws evenly and protects communities equally. It refuses to treat minorities or the poor as museum exhibits requiring special interpretive labeling: Objects appear non-functional because of systemic context. It denies the condescension that says: We do not expect much from you, because we do not think you are capable of much.

The most revealing test is this: would policymakers accept the same standards for their own children? Would they tolerate lawless streets, broken schools, and diminished expectations in their own neighborhoods? If the answer is no, then the policy is not compassion. It is prejudice hiding behind moral rhetoric.

I don’t know about you, but I am pretty damn tired of being called a racist by racists.