I’m told constantly that I “see conspiracy everywhere.” It’s an easy accusation—something tossed like a conversational frag grenade to shut down discussion and avoid engaging with uncomfortable patterns.

But the truth is far less dramatic: I don’t believe in sprawling, clandestine cabals coordinating every social or political outcome. I don’t need to. Human beings, especially in groups, don’t require secret handshakes and smoke-filled rooms to behave in ways that look coordinated.

One might say that I am not a conspiracy theorist per se, but I do have theories about conspiracy.

I’ve spent years studying the dynamics of crowds, mobs, and ideological movements—religious, political, and otherwise. And one lesson rises above the rest: organized conspiracy is not necessary for collective action. As Gustave Le Bon observed in The Crowd (1895), individuals submerged in a crowd undergo a “psychological transformation” that dissolves personal restraint and replaces it with a shared, almost instinctive group mind. Le Bon argued that once a narrative or emotion takes hold, crowds tend to move with a single will—not because they are directed, but because they are possessed by the same ideas.

You see the same theme in Elias Canetti’s Crowds and Power, which describes how crowds seek expansion, unity, and direction automatically, and in modern social psychology from Muzafer Sherif and Solomon Asch, who demonstrated how individuals conform to group norms even when those norms contradict objective reality. Shared assumptions are more powerful than secret coordination; emotional incentives overpower memos and orders.

Crowds—whether physical or distributed—move in predictable patterns. Once a critical mass internalizes a moral framing, people begin aligning their behavior almost automatically. No one needs to tell them what to do. The boundaries of the permissible and the admirable are set by the group itself. Mob behavior amplifies this further: emotions synchronize, the sense of individuality dissolves, and anonymity provides moral cover for actions people would never take alone.

Ideological movements work the same way but with an intellectual superstructure layered on top. They provide a worldview—filters, scripts, explanations—that produce consistent reactions across millions of people who have never met. Give a large enough population the same narrative architecture, and their actions will harmonize without any central conductor. They are simply following the internal logic of the ideology.

This is why societies can drift in a single direction with remarkable uniformity even without centralized control. A journalist in New York, an activist in Portland, and a bureaucrat in Washington may never exchange a text message, yet all reinforce the same themes. Their incentives and ideological commitments align. From the outside, it looks coordinated. From the inside, it feels like moral duty.

So no—I don’t “see conspiracy everywhere.” I see human nature acting as Le Bon, Canetti, Sherif, and others described it. I see how institutions reward certain behaviors and quietly punish others. I see how movements advance through shared belief, not secret planning.

For example, I don’t believe Barack Obama needed to orchestrate a grand “Get Trump” operation from his Kalorama mansion. Enough people in the political, bureaucratic, and media ecosystems knew what he wanted, agreed with it, and acted under their own initiative. That’s why powerful political actors—Obama, the Clintons, even the Biden network despite its inept execution—rarely leave breadcrumbs that lead back to them. They don’t need to.

Once you understand these forces, the world stops looking like a web of conspiracies and starts looking like something far more potent: a system whose outcomes are not mysterious at all, but nearly inevitable.