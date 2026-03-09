The Most Dangerous Lie in American Politics
When people believe rights come from government instead of God, liberty stops being permanent and becomes a policy choice.
“Those are my constitutional rights.”
I hear that phrase all the time when people talk about the Bill of Rights—the first ten amendments to the Constitution of the United States. It usually comes up in discussions about the First or Second Amendment, invoked as a shorthand explanation for why Americans possess certain freedoms.
The problem is that the statement is wrong.
Your rights do not come from the Constitution.