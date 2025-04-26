I was listening to yesterday’s Megyn Kelly podcast as Murph, my 75-pound sack of doofus dog, and I were out for our morning 5K (3.1 miles for those of you in Rio Linda) of exercise. Her guest was Glenn Greenwald, and whatever you think of him, he is a great interview – this guy can talk about everything from Michelle Obama’s trainwreck of a podcast to the Russo Ukrainian War with equal confidence and depth.

I was literally laughing my ass off (no, really, it is somewhere on the sidewalk at about mile 2.5) when they were roasting Moochelle’s podcast, which appears to be little more than a pity party for someone who lived for eight years in a 55,000 sq. ft. house and was attended by a staff of 50 or so people and now has multiple multimillion dollar mansions from Hawaii to Martha’s Vineyard.

The former FLOTUS brought up the specter of our dark Trumpian times, one major aspect is the “attack on immigrant rights”. I sort of gagged – mostly because the people she is talking about are not “immigrants”, they are illegal aliens.

That prompted a “The More You Know Moment”, and since our leftist frienemies will never do it because they are too busy screaming about scofflaw judges getting arrested, here are some fun facts to share at the next neighborhood party:

The term “immigrant” is a legal term defined in the Immigration and Naturalization Act (INA Section 101(a)(20)) as: A "lawful permanent resident" (LPR) who has been granted the right to live and work permanently in the U.S. (INA Section 101(a)(20)) and unless a person has been granted this right, they are not an “immigrant” in the eyes of the law.

Immigrating legally to the United States and eventually becoming a citizen involves several key steps. Below is a simplified guide to the process, followed by the requirements for naturalization, based on U.S. government resources. Here are the basic steps:

Step 1: Determine Your Eligibility

Identify your immigration pathway:

Family-based (sponsored by a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident relative).

Employment-based (job offer or extraordinary skills).

Humanitarian (asylum, refugee status, or Temporary Protected Status).

Diversity Visa Lottery (for applicants from low-immigration countries).

Each pathway has specific requirements, like family relationships, job qualifications, or proof of persecution.

Step 2: File a Petition

A petition must be filed with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS):

The different petitions are family based, employment based, humanitarian based or there is a “diversity visa” lottery where selections are made randomly from eligible applicants (this one, I didn’t know about).

Step 3: Apply for a Visa or Adjust Status

After petition approval:

If outside the U.S., apply for an immigrant visa (Form DS-260) through a U.S. embassy/consulate (consular processing). If already inside the U.S. in lawful status, file Form I-485 to adjust status to permanent residency. With each, you must submit documents, pay fees (e.g., I-130 fee is $675 as of 2025), and provide biometrics.

Step 4: Attend an Interview

Attend an interview at a U.S. embassy/consulate (if abroad) or USCIS office (if in the U.S.). Provide:

Proof of eligibility (e.g., marriage certificate, job offer).

Financial support documentation (Form I-864).

Medical exams and background checks.

The interview assesses your eligibility and intent.

Step 5: Receive Your Green Card

If approved:

Consular processing: Enter the U.S. with an immigrant visa; your green card arrives shortly after.

Adjustment of status: USCIS mails your green card.

You are now a lawful permanent resident (LPR) and can live and work in the U.S. permanently.

Step 6: Apply for Citizenship

After getting a green card, should you want to become a naturalized citizen - citizenship grants voting rights, a U.S. passport, and protection from deportation - you can pursue citizenship through naturalization if you meet these requirements:

Residency: Live in the U.S. as an LPR for 5 years (or 3 years if married to a U.S. citizen). You must be physically present in the U.S. for at least half of that time (30 months for 5 years, 18 months for 3 years) and avoid absences longer than 6 months.

Age and Character: Be at least 18 years old and demonstrate good moral character (e.g., no serious criminal history).

Application: File Form N-400 (Application for Naturalization) with USCIS. The filing fee is $725 as of 2025, including biometrics.

Tests: Pass a civics test (on U.S. history and government) and an English test (reading, writing, and speaking). Exemptions apply for certain ages or disabilities.

Interview and Oath: Attend a USCIS interview to review your application and test results. If approved, take the Oath of Allegiance, renouncing foreign allegiances and pledging loyalty to the U.S.

Those steps define “immigrants rights”. If you don’t pass through those gates, your “rights” are limited by the fact you chose to come to the US illegally and begin your quest by breaking US law.

Yes, the level of legal immigration may be set too low, but that is a political question that must be addressed by Congress; however, these steps are not unjustified and are the type of due process that should be applied by any reasonable government as protection for its citizens.