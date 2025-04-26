Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon Settlemeyer's avatar
Jon Settlemeyer
7d

Citizenship would be more cherished if all, even birthright persons had to pass the naturalization process at age 18.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fred Richmond's avatar
Fred Richmond
7d

Bravo and thanks for this very informative post. There clearly has been total disregard for our immigration laws and system.

As usual, Democrats = Destruction

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture