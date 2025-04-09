Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Nelson's avatar
Tom Nelson
Apr 10

I have an objection to your characterization of Capitalism when you write that:

"capitalism is the most moral of all economic systems invented/discovered so far."

Capitalism is neither invented or discovered. It's what happens when people are left alone by government to lead their own, free lives. That's how it came about. It just popped up. No one sold it or pressed it upon anyone. It is human behavior without coercion.

That's an important distinction that is rarely brought up. To be a free human is to be a Capitalist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dan McRae's avatar
Dan McRae
Apr 9

“Independence and individual choice”- this is Heinlein’s “free men”. This is what the left does not understand and fears greatly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture