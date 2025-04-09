I spent some time over the past couple of weeks with a sorceress – well, maybe not a sorceress, but at least an alchemist. Her specialty is in the ability to turn lead into gold – in this case, she was able to take degrees in philosophy and religious studies and turn them into a lucrative career as an ethicist. She consults with law firms, corporations, charity and fundraising organizations on ethical questions. When I ask if she has ever had a government contract – she laughs and says the idea of ethics and government together is both a non sequitur AND an oxymoron!

We have been exchanging ideas about the moral dimension of free trade.

I have argued, and she agrees, that capitalism is the most moral of all economic systems invented/discovered so far. Independence and individual choice in this system allows the greatest exercise of fairness and equality. In its purest form, it is an equal exchange of value that benefits both parties.

People tend to link capitalism and free trade together and they are related - but distinct concepts. Understanding their differences requires an understanding of their core meanings and how they function in practice.

While capitalism is an economic system, free trade consists of the policies and practices concerning the exchange of goods and services across national borders. It advocates for minimal government restrictions—like tariffs, quotas, or subsidies—on imports and exports, allowing goods to flow freely between countries based on market demand and supply.

So, the two are integrally related, but still two distinct components.

We tend to talk about free trade, and trade in general, in antiseptic, technical terms, focusing on costs, quality or delivery – but if you see a moral component to free trade, you’re not wrong - ethics absolutely come into play, and it’s a valid lens to apply. Free trade isn’t just an economic mechanism; it’s a human activity with consequences that ripple through societies, so moral questions naturally emerge.

On one hand, free trade has a strong ethical case in its favor. It’s often framed as a force for mutual benefit: countries specialize in what they’re good at, resources get used more efficiently, and consumers get cheaper goods. This can lift living standards globally—think of how affordable clothing or tech has become due to trade. Proponents argue it fosters peace, too; when nations depend on each other economically, they’re less likely to fight. Historically, this idea is traced back to thinkers like Adam Smith, who saw trade as a way to create wealth and reduce poverty. If you value reducing suffering or promoting cooperation, that’s a moral win.

But there’s a flip side, and it’s where the ethical cracks show. Free trade can devastate local industries unable to compete with cheaper imports - think textile workers in the U.S. losing jobs to overseas factories. This raises questions of fairness: is it right to prioritize global efficiency over the livelihoods of specific communities? Then there’s the exploitation angle. Free trade often shifts production to places with lower wages, weaker labor laws and fewer safety regulations and oversight. Environmental damage is another kicker - lax regulations in some countries let companies pollute freely, so there are serious ethical downsides.

I’ve told this story before about how the late 90’s, I was in China working to find low-cost manufacturers and establish supply chains. We had standards we set and as such we interviewed the company on several facets, worker safety was one of them. We went into shops where workers squatted on dirt floors and labored with hand tools or antiquated equipment under terrible lighting. One company bragged about their substantial improvement in their safety statistics – when we probed, the improvement was that only two workers died on the job in the past year as opposed to five the year before.

They self-selected themselves out of our process.

If profit comes at the cost of human life or dignity, that’s a moral strike against it.

I was thinking about this considering a report that something over ninety percent of plastic that winds up in the ocean comes from just ten rivers – two in Africa and the rest are in Asia – and that even if every Western country cut plastic use to zero, it wouldn’t change

In America, we consider worker and environmental safety as a significant value, but that value comes at a cost that a third world country is not going to pay. Just that differential can make companies, and entire industries, non-competitive.