I had a four hour and fourteen-minute flight this morning to think about why the Democrats seem to wind up on the 20 (or less) side of pretty much every 80/20 issue and I think a lot of it has to do with the romanticization of anti-heroes - figures who break rules, defy norms, and challenge authority - has long captivated society’s imagination. From outlaws like Jesse James to modern-day figures like Luigi Mangione, the left often cast these individuals as folk heroes, akin to Robin Hood, fighting against an oppressive system. Yet, these narratives obscure a troubling truth: sometimes, anti-heroes are not noble rebels but simply bad people whose actions cause harm, regardless of their purported intentions or outcomes. The Democratic Party’s tendency to align with the minority side of 80/20 issues - those divisive topics where roughly 80% of people agree and 20% dissent - reflects this flawed fetishization of anti-heroes, mistaking their defiance for virtue.

Historically, figures like Jesse James, John Dillinger, and Bonnie and Clyde were lionized as symbols of resistance against a corrupt establishment. James, a bank and train robber in the post-Civil War era, was portrayed as a Confederate sympathizer striking back at Northern banks, despite his crimes leaving innocent people dead or destitute. Dillinger, a Depression-era gangster, was celebrated for his audacious bank heists, seen as sticking it to greedy financial institutions, even as his gang’s violent sprees killed law enforcement and bystanders. Bonnie and Clyde, glamorized as star-crossed lovers, left a trail of blood across the Midwest, their robberies and murders far removed from any noble cause. These figures were not Robin Hoods redistributing wealth to the poor; they were criminals whose actions served their own interests, yet popular culture, often driven by left-leaning Hollywood, recast them as anti-heroes - bad people doing bad things for supposedly good reasons.

This archetype of the anti-hero, born in the crucible of Hollywood’s storytelling, thrives on the need for an enemy. In the mid-20th century, the “squares” - conformist society - were the foil, followed by “The Man,” a catch-all for authority figures like the military, law enforcement, or corporations. Today, the left’s anti-heroes target political parties, religious groups, or those opposing progressive social movements, such as critics of transgender ideology. The narrative requires a villain to justify the anti-hero’s rebellion, but this framing often distorts reality, elevating flawed or destructive figures to heroic status while denying the good side of their targets.

Enter Luigi Mangione from stage left, himself a recent figure celebrated in some left-leaning circles for his violent act against a health insurance executive in 2024. Mangione, who murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in cold blood, was hailed by some as a vigilante striking against corporate greed in healthcare. Yet, his act was not a calculated blow for justice but a premeditated murder, leaving a family grieving and a community shaken. Similarly, George Floyd, whose death in 2020 sparked nationwide protests, was elevated to martyr status by activists, despite his criminal history, including a violent home invasion. While his death was a tragedy, the lionization of Floyd as an anti-hero often ignored the complexity of his life, focusing solely on his victimhood to fuel a narrative against law enforcement.

Groups like Black Lives Matter (BLM) and ANTIFA further illustrate this trend. BLM, born from grievances about police brutality (some legitimate, but like the “Hand’s up don’t shoot!” fable about Michael Brown that triggered the days of rioting in Ferguson, Missouri, most certainly not), has been criticized for its leadership’s financial mismanagement and failure to address violence in the communities it claims to represent. ANTIFA, often portrayed as heroic resistance against fascism, frequently engages in street violence and property destruction, undermining its moral high ground. Illegal immigrants, too, are sometimes cast as anti-heroes defying unjust border policies, yet the broader impact of unchecked immigration - strained public resources, wage suppression for low-income workers - complicates the narrative of their heroism.

The left’s embrace of these figures and groups reflects a broader cultural misstep: conflating defiance with righteousness. Anti-heroes, by their nature, require an enemy to define their purpose, but this binary thinking - pro versus anti - obscures the harm they cause. Jesse James didn’t redistribute wealth to the poor; he enriched himself. Mangione’s murder didn’t reform healthcare; it ended a life. BLM and ANTIFA’s actions often alienate potential allies rather than advance justice. The Democratic Party’s alignment with these 20% causes - defending figures or movements that much of the public views skeptically - stems from this romanticized view of anti-heroes.

But not every rebel is a hero.

For me, what it boils down to is that sometimes (and for Democrats, apparently 80% of the time), bad people are just bad, and no amount of narrative spin can change that.