Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
36m

What it comes down to, in my opinion, is we are a country of laws. If you violate the law, you are a criminal. If you disagree with a law, change it, but as long as a law is a law, it must be obeyed.

The examples you use are simply criminals, not heroes, and certainly not good guys fighting against the man.

If it looks like poop, and smells like poop, it's probably poop, no matter how much the progressives try to convince you it's chocolate pudding.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture