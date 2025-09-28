Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

Jack Sotallaro
4h

Great piece, Michael,

I believe it is the responsibility of each person to be capable of protecting themselves. Police respond to a report of crime, and are rarely on scene when a crime occurs. It's the "victim" or passer-by who is in the position to end the conflict. Any way you can actually de-conflict a situation is OK. Some will prefer non-lethal, others will prefer the most powerful caliber they can dependably shoot. Either is fine with me, as long as the threat is neutralized.

Steve Sande
3h

Absolutely wonderful, Michael. Although I am probably going to sell my firearms this year (I just never go out and do anything with them), I am seriously looking at the Byrna launchers as a way to carry and not have to worry about the regulations and restrictions.

© 2025 Michael Smith
