I’m sitting here witnessing the reporting of yet another church shooting at a LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan and thinking that one of the questions of our times, especially within we common folk, is what is the answer to issues ranging from simple public assholery to random deadly violence when law enforcement are too few or too unmotivated to act?

I speak of situations ranging from the caliber of to morons who like to get up in the face of people at Charlie Kirk memorials, want to kick over candles or do their dramatic reenactments of his murder, to Daniel Penny/Iryna Zarutska situations, to random deadly shootings at soft target locations.

When there are people in society who do not fear interdiction from law enforcement, punishment via the judicial system – or even death (some are seeking it) – what is there to stop them?

The sad answer is that when the perpetrator has no fear of what can happen because of their actions, it is left to the individual acting in defense of life and property is all there is.

In retrospect, these problems aren’t modern, are they? Colonists and early Americans were dealing with random, asymmetric attacks from antagonists on the frontier – attacks that were a lot like the random shooters with which we seem we seem infected today.

One response was the passage of The Militia Act of 1792 that specifies that the “militia” is to consist of “each and every free and able-bodied white male citizen of the respective states, resident therein, who is or shall be of age of eighteen years, and under the age of forty-five years.”

As to equipment, the Act also specifies that:

“…every citizen, so enrolled and notified, shall, within six months thereafter, provide himself with a good musket or firelock, a sufficient bayonet and belt, two spare flints, and a knapsack, a pouch, with a box therein, to contain not less than twenty four cartridges, suited to the bore of his musket or firelock, each cartridge to contain a proper quantity of powder and ball; or with a good rifle, knapsack, shot-pouch, and powder-horn, twenty balls suited to the bore of his rifle, and a quarter of a pound of powder; and shall appear so armed, accoutred and provided, when called out to exercise or into service, except, that when called out on company days to exercise only, he may appear without a knapsack.”

And within five years, every able-bodied man must have a musket that is “military grade” (and acquiring such supplies shall be free from taxation):

“That the commissioned Officers shall severally be armed with a sword or hanger, and espontoon; and that from and after five years from the passing of this Act, all muskets from arming the militia as in herein required, shall be of bores sufficient for balls of the eighteenth part of a pound and every citizen so enrolled, and providing himself with the arms, ammunition and accoutrements, required as aforesaid, shall hold the same exempted from all suits, distresses, executions or sales, for debt or for the payment of taxes.”

What the 2A and the Militia Act of 1792 illustrate is a time when the defense and protection of the populace from harm was relegated to the individual (because there were no cops or SWAT teams to call – and no way to call them).

The Second Amendment clearly not only protects the individual ownership of firearms and ammunition without restriction; it promotes it and implies that it is a duty of the populace to answer a call to arms when necessary – and the “well-regulated” part assures that people who own firearms know how to properly use and care for them.

Would it not make sense for a Militia and Public Arms Act of 2025 to include the tax-free support of an armed populace and even the formation of local militias that could be turned out at a moment’s notice (aka modern Minutemen) and saturate areas where suspected mass shooters are reported and to encircle schools with a wall of protective lead?

Maybe updating the technology as well – for those unable or unwilling to go fully lethal, require the possession of a non-lethal but capable of incapacitation device like a Byrna Launcher, a defensive tool that can send rock hard or tear gas projectiles downrange.

I’ve said it before and continue to believe it is true that the only possible way to counter asymmetrical threats – like terrorism or random, mass shootings – is through asymmetrical force.

Maybe a little chin music for the simple thugs, administered by the public, is a start but maybe an armed populace, one that is ready and willing to return fire is a better one. I think there are people who share my feelings that some directed violence administered by people who refuse to be victimized is something to consider.

Is that crazy to think that way?

I don’t think it is. It certainly wasn’t in 1792.