My tired brain was reflecting this afternoon on the revelations from the past week and the roles of the people and organizations enmeshed in those revelations.

I firmly believe the media is to blame for exacerbating the fallout from the Russia collusion hoax and the relentless attacks on Donald Trump that followed. The Russia collusion narrative, a fabricated story weaponized to undermine Trump’s presidency, wreaked havoc on American politics and society, with the media serving as the primary force amplifying this turmoil. Originating in the Obama administration, which coordinated with the Hillary Clinton campaign to push claims of Russian interference in the 2016 election, this narrative was a deliberate attempt to delegitimize Trump. The media, rather than scrutinizing these claims, became the mouthpiece for unverified allegations, fueling division and mistrust.

Obama may have held the match, but the media was there, Zoolander like, hosing gasoline all over everything.

The Obama administration’s intelligence community, led by figures like former CIA Director John Brennan, seeded this narrative. Brennan, the so-called "patient zero" of the hoax, leveraged his position to push unverified intelligence, like the Steele dossier, into public discourse through eager media outlets. Far from acting as impartial gatekeepers, journalists and editors embraced this role, driven by ideological bias and personal gain. Outlets like CNN, MSNBC, and major newspapers churned out misleading, hyperbolic stories, framing the collusion narrative as a dire threat to democracy. These reports, often based on leaks from intelligence sources or anonymous tips, lacked evidence but shaped public perception, falsely portraying Trump’s campaign as entangled with Russia. The Mueller report later debunked these claims, finding no conclusive evidence of collusion, yet the damage was done.

Journalists like Jim Acosta, Natasha Bertrand, Ken Dilanian, Joe Scarborough, and Mika Brzezinski acted as stenographers for the intelligence community, prioritizing status, awards, and book deals over truth. The Pulitzer Prizes for Russia-related reporting and lucrative book contracts incentivized perpetuating the narrative, even as evidence crumbled. Editors, unaccountable for publishing inaccuracies, favored sensationalism over corrections, rewarding speed and narrative alignment over journalistic integrity. This eroded public trust, as the media’s rush for clicks and clout trumped responsibility.

And the result was that real people, some who did nothing to deserve it, were materially hurt.

The media’s role in this saga directly fueled societal division, culminating in events like the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Trump supporters, bombarded by years of hyperbolic reporting, grew frustrated with the ritual mocking, believed, rightfully, I think, that the media was complicit in a political witch hunt to delegitimize their candidate. This anger, while not excusing violence, was a predictable consequence of a media landscape that prioritized narrative over truth. The media’s amplification of unverified claims and failure to correct falsehoods ruined reputations, harassed innocent individuals, and fractured civic discourse.

The media, more than any other actor, bears responsibility for the chaos that followed the Russia collusion hoax. Its ambition, lack of skepticism, and pursuit of personal gain turned a fabricated narrative into a national crisis, leaving a polarized nation to grapple with the consequences. The scars of this media-driven debacle remain, a testament to the devastating power of journalism that lacks honesty, integrity, curiosity and fairness.

It is true we don’t hate them enough.

I want them to get a taste of what the Trump family and those caught up in the leftist bloodlust over J6 have experienced.