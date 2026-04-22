Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Jon Castonguay's avatar
Jon Castonguay
7h

Virginia Republicans are experiencing this "death by small increments" now.

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
8h

There is a saying about playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes.

Politics is the ultimate stupid game.

Winning the most votes is NEVER about principle, because the vast majority of voters are unacquainted with the concept.

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