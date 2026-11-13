I really can’t remember when I first encountered the concept of “personal truth”.

I think it might have been in a philosophy or logic class I took in college as an elective. I just remember thinking how odd it would be if everything was based on how someone perceived a thing that other people were simultaneously perceiving and walked away with a completely different (or incorrect) perception of it.

I remember thinking how that would lead to people developing justifications for their “truth” – because nobody wants to be wrong – and how that had the potential to cause chaos as people tried to interact in their communities, their churches, and in policy and government.

You probably have seen that George Carlin clip floating around of him talking about how basing your “truth” on your identity renders debate impossible because any opposition is never about principle or reason, it will always be seen as a personal attack.

There is also a certain ideological bent that allows the person to be divorced from the reality of an action or moment. Inanimate objects can be blamed for an action or outcome – you see it all the time with headlines like “Car careens through a crowd” as if nobody is driving it or how Democrats tend to blame the gun rather than the person (especially if that person is of a favored group).

Mixed in with all of this is the twin mechanisms of transference and projection, a process in which your opposition can be blamed for any number of imagined infractions simply because you want them to be blamed. I remember thinking about this in the aftermath of the January 8, 2011, shooting of Gabby Giffords when the Democrats really, really wanted the shooter to be a Tea Party member. I’ll never forget how the great James Taranto summed it up in a WSJ column titled The Politics of Bloodlust:

“America’s liberal left is preoccupied with salacious fantasies of political violence. These take two forms: dreams of leftist insurrection, and nightmares of reactionary bloodshed. The “mainstream” media ignore or suppress the former type of fantasy and treat the latter as if it reflected reality. This produces a distorted narrative that further feeds the left’s fantasies and disserves those who expect the media to provide truthful information. Even odder, many on the left have advanced a false narrative in which the Tea Party is violent. The New Yorker’s Hendrik Hertzberg did so in a column last week, in which he was still trying to justify the media’s falsely blaming the right for the attempted murder of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. Hertzberg claims that the shooting ‘took place amid a two-year eruption of shocking vituperation and hatred, virtually all of it coming from people who call themselves conservatives,’ and that ‘these realities, and not the malevolence of liberal opportunists, were why, in the immediate aftermath of the crime, the ‘national conversation’ focused on the nation’s poisonous political and rhetorical climate.’ This is bunk. The “two-year eruption of shocking vituperation and hatred” is a media myth…”

Fifteen years hence, this process of blame transference continues after the murder of Charlie Kirk, when the Democrats persist in calling Tyler James Robinson “one of their own”, referring to Christians and/or conservatives, of course.

After their success in the mid-terms, the Democrats have just gone bat crap crazy, and all of these behaviors have converged into an orgy of “salacious fantasies” about prosecuting their enemies, bankrupting or putting them in jail. We even have Democrats calling for Nuremburg style trials (as if opposition is akin to war crimes), and Scott Galloway, a once respected professor, saying that Elon Musk should be executed.

From a governance perspective, this also leads to the ethical calculus that if it hurts my opponent, it is acceptable if it also hurts the people I am sworn to protect. The most insidious example of this is the states and cities that refuse to cooperate with ICE, ignoring ICE detainers and releasing and re-releasing illegal alien criminals who go on to harm innocent citizens because the idea that ICE is “hurting our neighbors and deporting “Maryland dads” is politically helpful.

We are dealing with a group of people who believe something should happen, not because it is based on any sort of moral, principle or value, but because they want it.

That’s it.

That’s why, if left to their own devices, they irreparably will break the Constitution into jagged shards and use those shards to make knives and spear points.

The National Popular Vote Compact. using illegal alien headcount to distort the makeup of the House of Representatives, and mass propaganda campaigns are active and ongoing actions. Future actions include officially killing the Electoral College, packing the SCOTUS, making DC and Puerto Rico states and abolishing the Senate and the Presidency.

It is all so irrational, vindictive, dangerous, and evil – and if the mid-term results are any indicator - incredibly effective. Like Covid or transgenderism, it has become yet another episode of mass formation psychosis.

How do we stop it?

I must admit that at a visceral level, I really want to rub their noses in their own poop the way you teach a dog not to poop in the house - but mass formation, or collective psychological conformity, is not necessarily broken by proving the crowd wrong or punishing them, because they see that as validation.

In fact, confronting people with evidence that contradicts their deeply held beliefs can strengthen their commitment to those beliefs, particularly when their identity, social standing, and sense of belonging have become inseparable from the collective. Breaking the phenomenon requires dismantling the conditions that sustain it: the illusion of unanimity, fear of social exclusion, suppression of dissent, and monopolization of information.

The great paradox is that collective conformity may be sustained less by the strength of a shared belief than by the perceived cost of abandoning it. When political movements, academic institutions, the media, and other centers of cultural influence reward conformity and punish independent thought, the phenomenon becomes institutionalized, perpetuating collective delusions long after the circumstances that produced them have disappeared.

This is an apt description of the American left of today. Haley Stevens, who finished a very close second to Stepstool Abdul Elf Sayed in the Michigan US Senate primary, found out how quickly a dissenter get eviscerated just last week.

It only ends when people realize that changing their minds does not require social or professional suicide. I can’t change it – the people withing the Democrat Party have to wake up to the fact they are being lied to about Trump in specific and the political right in general.

And if that doesn’t work, we are back to shoving noses in dog poop. I hope we don’t need to go that far, but I’ll admit that I’ve been ready for it for a while.