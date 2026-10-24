Author’s Note: I used Grok and ChatGPT to help me pull this together from about 30 pages of notes and observations I have made, as well as bookmarked articles and academic papers potentially related to this subject since I began thinking about this about a year ago - the 9 points are exclusively mine as are about 95% of the words, but I did elect to keep some AI generated text that makes this long essay more readable.

This is going to be controversial, and I publish it for that very reason.

We have long known that to solve a problem, we need to define it first, and when dealing with societies and cultures, that examination and definition can sometimes be uncomfortable.

I’ve been looking for motivations for allowing rampant “migration” by our supposed more enlightened “betters” in Europe. European cultures have long been lauded as more liberal and liberated in pretty much every dimension – from economics to sex.

Our Western cultural conditioning leads to us want this to be an economic or political problem with a logical and rational cause, but what if it isn’t? What if it is emotional? What if the cause is psychological and isn’t rational?

So, when I couldn’t explain what benefits were gained by importing more primitive social cultures, coupled with religions that seem to be the antithesis of European (and American) liberal society, I was forced into the arena of some more visceral motivations.

Out of that came this 9-point progression:

Western feminism has increasingly characterized traditional masculinity, particularly male authority, assertiveness, and dominance, as a social problem requiring correction. In response, generations of Western men have been encouraged to relinquish traditional leadership roles and suppress masculine characteristics in pursuit of an increasingly expansive definition of equality. Because biological differences between men and women cannot be eliminated, the pursuit of equality has increasingly given way to demands for equity, often requiring the deliberate redistribution of authority, influence, and opportunity. Having achieved greater social and institutional authority, some women have discovered a contradiction: the masculine characteristics they were encouraged to reject remain characteristics they desire, admire, or depend upon. As traditional masculinity became less culturally acceptable among Western men, the more overtly patriarchal masculinity associated with certain non-Western cultures acquired a potentially forbidden, romanticized, or sexually charged appeal. This raises the possibility that some Western enthusiasm for migration is influenced, consciously or unconsciously, by an attraction to forms of masculinity that Western culture has spent decades suppressing. Yet migrants raised in strongly patriarchal societies may not interpret Western permissiveness as an invitation to romantic adventure. Some may instead regard it as weakness, opportunity, or evidence that traditional restraints on male authority no longer apply. The resulting paradox is that ideological movements committed to liberating women from traditional masculine authority may inadvertently encourage cultural conditions in which more coercive forms of that authority find room to operate. Meanwhile, Western men who have been repeatedly told that their traditional protective and leadership roles are unwelcome may become increasingly reluctant to assume responsibility for defending a social order that no longer values those obligations.

What follows is opinion and theory, but something that I think worth considering.

Unarguably, there is a peculiar contradiction developing across the Western world, and I have been turning over a theory that may explain at least part of it. For decades, Western feminism has treated traditional masculinity as a problem to be solved. Men were too aggressive, too competitive, too dominant, too protective, too determined to lead. The solution was supposedly to make men less masculine, to dismantle traditional expectations of male authority, and to construct a society in which distinctions between the sexes became increasingly irrelevant. Yet at precisely the moment Western civilization began congratulating itself for taming its men, it also began embracing large-scale migration from societies where traditional male authority remains considerably more pronounced. Perhaps these developments are entirely unrelated. Perhaps not.

The first step in understanding this contradiction is recognizing that equality and sameness are not interchangeable concepts. Men and women possess equal human worth and should enjoy equal protection under the law, but they are not biologically identical, nor are their average dispositions, preferences, and physical capabilities identical. Rather than accepting those differences, progressive ideology increasingly demanded that society compensate for them. Equality of opportunity gave way to equity of outcomes, and equity required intervention. Where men predominated, the presumption increasingly became that something discriminatory had occurred. Masculinity itself became suspect, particularly when expressed through leadership, competition, assertiveness, or the traditional obligation to protect women.

Western men responded in different ways. Some resisted, some adapted, and others simply withdrew. Generations of boys were increasingly taught that the characteristics once associated with responsible manhood were potentially toxic. The ideal man became less assertive, less confrontational, less traditionally masculine, and more deferential to female expectations. Meanwhile, women acquired unprecedented educational, professional, political, and economic influence. None of that necessarily required diminishing men, but influential strands of modern feminism often seemed unable to celebrate female achievement without treating traditional male authority as an obstacle to be overcome.

Here is where my theory becomes more provocative. What happens when women discover that the masculinity they have spent decades condemning is also something many of them continue to find attractive? Human sexuality is not particularly interested in ideological consistency. Confidence, physical strength, decisiveness, courage, and even carefully bounded dominance can possess considerable romantic appeal. A woman can demand equality in public while privately desiring a man who takes charge. There is nothing inherently contradictory about that distinction, unless her political philosophy has taught her to regard the very characteristics she desires as evidence of oppression.

Now introduce another variable: migration from societies where traditional masculine behavior has not been subjected to the same sustained ideological criticism. In some cultures, expectations of male leadership, female deference, and patriarchal family organization remain substantially stronger than in the contemporary West. Could these men represent, at least in the collective imagination, a kind of forbidden masculinity? Could the very characteristics Western feminism has worked to suppress become romanticized when encountered in men from outside Western civilization? Psychology offers ample reason to suspect that prohibition can intensify fascination. The forbidden has always possessed an attraction of its own.

I am not suggesting that female politicians consciously sit around devising immigration policy to satisfy sexual fantasies. That would be absurd. I am suggesting something subtler: political preferences are not always the products of conscious reasoning, and cultural attitudes can reflect desires their advocates would never openly acknowledge. Perhaps some of the enthusiasm for admitting people from more patriarchal societies reflects an unconscious attraction to the very masculine authority that progressive ideology has spent generations trying to eliminate at home. It is a speculative proposition, certainly, but speculation is often where uncomfortable questions begin.

The problem is that romanticized dominance and actual domination are entirely different things. A fantasy operates within boundaries established by the person entertaining it. Real human beings operate according to their own beliefs, interests, and moral expectations. A man raised to believe that women should defer to male authority does not necessarily abandon that conviction because he crosses a Western border. Most migrants are perfectly capable of respecting the laws and customs of their adopted countries, but some bring deeply illiberal attitudes with them. Those attitudes do not become harmless simply because the people holding them belong to a group Western progressives are reluctant to criticize.

This creates an extraordinary ideological paradox. The same political culture that scrutinizes Western men for allegedly oppressive attitudes can become remarkably hesitant to confront genuinely patriarchal practices when those practices are defended as cultural differences. Behavior condemned as sexism in one setting risks being excused as tradition in another. A civilization that cannot distinguish tolerance from surrender eventually discovers that tolerance is not always reciprocated.

Then there are Western men themselves. For generations, society expected men to protect women, confront danger, defend their communities, and accept responsibility when circumstances became difficult. Those obligations historically came with corresponding expectations of authority and respect. Modern society has challenged much of that authority without necessarily relieving men of the obligations. At some point, men may reasonably ask why they should continue accepting responsibilities that their culture increasingly treats as evidence of an illegitimate social hierarchy. Withdrawal need not be organized to become consequential.

Perhaps my theory is wrong. The sexual-psychological connection is difficult to prove, and immigration has many more obvious economic, political, and humanitarian explanations. But the broader contradiction deserves examination. Western civilization has spent decades trying to domesticate masculinity while sometimes appearing reluctant to defend its own liberal standards against more authoritarian cultural expectations. It has confused strength with oppression, restraint with weakness, and tolerance with the abandonment of judgment.

A society that teaches its men to be ashamed of their strength should not be surprised if it eventually finds itself fascinated by men who have never been taught to apologize for theirs.

The dangerous mistake is assuming that fascination comes with control.