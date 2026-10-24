Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Carolyn Abbott's avatar
Carolyn Abbott
2d

The philosopher/ethicist Christina Hoff Sommers took this topic on starting in 2000 with her classic book, "The War Against Boys: How Misguided Policies Are Harming Our Young Men" followed shortly by "Who Stole Feminism?: How Women Have Betrayed Women" and others that similarly examined the various cultural shifts that occurred in our society due to so-called "gender feminism" (in contrast to what she calls "equity feminism"). I highly recommend all of her work.

Her abbreviated bio from Wikipedia: Christina Marie Hoff Sommers (born September 28, 1950) is an American author and philosopher. Specializing in ethics, she is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute. Sommers is known for her critique of contemporary feminism. In addition to her work books, she also hosts a video blog called "The Factual Feminist."

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
2d

Interesting insight! This started in US when women started entering Corporate world in 60-70"s. No longer content to be secretaries etc, they started moving up ladder into jobs normally held by men. I was one of them and observed how it affected my husband and family but felt the tug of success/compensation that made it hard to leave behind. But at same time, I also longed for traditional life of being a Mom and having my husband be in charge. I think over time these decisions by women have undermined men in workplace. However I bet the majority of women still want a manly man to take charge and care for his family whenever possible.

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