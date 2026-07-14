Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Dave Ceely's avatar
Dave Ceely
3h

No matter how much the D party miscues, the populace that is under the left side of the curve still looks for the D beside the name during elections. IMO, the populace doesn't pay much attention to party policy, only the name, because it's too much effort to become well-informed.

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
1h

So how do rational Americans stop this?

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