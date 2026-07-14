I’ve spent a fair amount of time dissecting the “democratic socialist” movement.

Surprising to no one with two functioning brain cells, contrary to what they claim, it is communism. There’s no shortage of “isms” that soft communism can be compared to, but this “movement” ends with the hard version because it follows the domino principle.

You know that one—line them up, tip one over, and the entire population of dominoes eventually tumbles until none are left standing.

If people practiced critical thinking and asked the “and then what?” questions, they’d see how one DemSoc policy leads to the first confiscation of income and wealth, then a second, then a third, and so on.

That’s not hyperbole, but it is another word that begins with “h”—history.

History shows that socialists, Marxists, and communists finance their culture and class wars from bourgeois coffers. Most of the most prominent proponents of communism were children of wealth, trust-fund and nepo babies, or were financed by them.

Today is no different. Many of the loudest DemSoc voices are wealthy, or have—or had—wealthy parents. They want to finance their collectivist dreams with your money, not theirs.

DemSoc is just the feel-good, everybody-gets-a-free-lollipop process of reaching an end state of communism. At that point, it doesn’t matter what you want, because you’ve handed party apparatchiks the power to decide what the state needs you to do.

You start with massive “feel good” programs that “everybody” likes because they sound munificent and benevolent, slap the tag “for the people” on them, and Bob’s your uncle—within a generation you’ve gone from deciding Elon Musk has too much money to having none yourself, working the graveyard shift on the gizzard line at Poultry Processing Plant #348 in Marked Tree, Arkansas, even though they promised that if you voted DemSoc, your bus rides would be free and you could pursue your art in a state-provided loft in Manhattan.

Reason it through: once it starts, there’s no stopping it until every individual is either consumed or controlled.

I don’t think the DemSocs will be totally successful, but I do think they’ll take over the contemporary Democrat Party.

Over the past few decades, the Democrat Party apparatus has grown increasingly authoritarian, as openly exposed during the Obama years—especially in 2016, when the superdelegates cleared the road for Hillary; in 2020, with the Clyburn Compromise, buying South Carolina Democrat support from James Clyburn in exchange for Ketanji Brown Jackson’s SCOTUS nomination; and finally in 2024, with the shivving of President Mush-for-Brains and the subbing-in of Kackling Kamala by party fiat.

To use World Cup parlance, the rise of DemSocs within the Democrat Party is a massive own goal. This is nothing conservatives or Republicans did—it’s a self-inflicted wound, built by an authoritarian party management structure that the DemSocs are now using to take over.

Democrat Party policy generally fails at the legislation and program level, and as is typical for an unfortunate American population, what’s a Democrat Party–specific problem will hit the rest of us as collateral damage in their internecine war.