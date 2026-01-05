Unlicensed Punditry

Richard Luthmann
1h

The “Don-roe Doctrine” is simply the Monroe Doctrine stripped of cowardice and hypocrisy. America will not tolerate hostile narco-states, foreign adversaries, or proxy regimes operating in our hemisphere—and it won’t pretend otherwise with law-review cosplay. The same people screaming “unconstitutional” today were silent during drones, assassinations, and undeclared wars under Obama. That’s not constitutional fidelity; it’s partisan fraud. Trump didn’t invent executive power—he stopped lying about it. The Maduro raid was hemispheric self-defense, not a seminar exercise. Jefferson didn’t ask pirates nicely. Kennedy didn’t poll Havana. Deterrence works when it’s real. The Don-roe Doctrine restores clarity: America acts in its own interest, unapologetically, and decisively.

Jack Sotallaro
2h

And that's exactly it. Both sides criticize actions they themselves have committed, so their outrage is Kabuki, designed to impress their sycophants but actually does nothing else.

I halfway believe that Trump is attempting to be the big boy in the room, and that historically America First (e.g. MAGA) is consistent with the Constitution and precedence. The calumny the Left uses to demean the current administration is, in my mind, proof of their intent to tear down this country and replace it with a (more) socialist nation. Add the Left's attempted destruction of the nation via uncontrolled, illegal immigration, and you have the situation we're currently experiencing.

It's time for all of congress to start acting like they love this country more than they love power and their bank account. Until they do, the status will remain quo.

