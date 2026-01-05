My position on the Maduro raid is grounded not in abstract constitutional theory, but in the hard reality of historical presidential actions and the patterns of response—or conspicuous silence—that have followed them. I obviously can’t argue that every such presidential act throughout American history was constitutionally “right” in some pure, textbook sense. What I can argue, however, is that they were real. They happened. They set precedents. They established the actual boundaries of executive power as practiced, not merely as imagined in seminar rooms or scripted in founding documents that predated drones, cartels, and hybrid warfare.

There are indeed voices claiming the raid is unconstitutional, but it’s difficult to take these objections seriously when you examine who’s making them and their track record of selective outrage. These are the usual suspects: the progressive left, the hard left, and that peculiar coalition of libertarian and RINO Republicans who consistently discover their constitutional principles at precisely the moment when doing so undermines conservative policy objectives. They operate in that John McCain “maverick” tradition—finding creative ways to agree with the opposition at the worst possible time about the worst possible things, always managing to redefine actions in whatever manner fits their argument of the minute.

The rhetorical gymnastics are particularly revealing. These critics deploy illegitimate and inflammatory terms like “war” to describe what was essentially a targeted raid. Yes, you may consider such an operation an “act of war” in some technical or theoretical sense, but that doesn’t mean we’ve started an actual war with declared combatants, congressional authorization, and all the constitutional mechanisms that word properly invokes. This semantic sleight-of-hand allows critics to smuggle in constitutional objections that sound weighty but crumble under scrutiny. Where were these constitutional purists during Obama’s extensive drone war? If Democrats had argued then to put Obama’s extrajudicial killings in Yemen, Pakistan, and Somalia back in the constitutional box using the same passionate rhetoric they’re now deploying against Trump, I would certainly consider their argument worthy of serious engagement. But they didn’t. The silence was deafening.

I do need to give Congressman Thomas Massie and Senator Rand Paul credit where it’s due—they are at least consistent in their constitutional objections across administrations. Even when their consistency doesn’t align with the realities of modern geopolitical threats, their intellectual honesty deserves recognition. They opposed Obama’s overreach and they oppose Trump’s. That principled stance, however misguided I may find it in practice, stands in sharp contrast to the partisan opportunism that characterizes most constitutional objections we hear today.

I absolutely agree that government power should be constrained and put back in a proper constitutional box. The founders never envisioned the sprawling executive apparatus we have today. But here’s the crucial point: this restraint cannot happen selectively, only when it’s convenient to one party or the other, only in situations that serve immediate political interests. Partisan constitutionalism solves nothing. It’s merely weaponized hypocrisy dressed up in founding-era language.

What we genuinely need is an open, honest debate about the constitutionality of such executive actions in our current era—an age of clandestine operations, asymmetrical warfare, and conflicts waged and funded under the radar by client states acting on behalf of our global adversaries. These proxy actors often operate from countries that literally share time zones with America, projecting threats into our hemisphere in ways the founders could never have anticipated. The Venezuela situation, with Maduro’s regime functioning as a narco-state and strategic partner to our enemies, represents exactly this kind of modern threat.

This ain’t the Barbary Pirates of Jefferson’s presidency, but it kinda is.

While this challenge isn’t exactly like the Barbary Pirates enslaving our sailors and capturing our ships and their cargo—but in important ways, it is exactly the same concept. Jefferson faced non-state actors and quasi-governmental entities engaged in asymmetric attacks on American interests, operating from ambiguous legal jurisdictions, requiring responses that didn’t fit neatly into declared war frameworks. He acted decisively within the constraints he understood, and history has largely vindicated those actions. Today’s threats are more complex, more technologically sophisticated, but they present similar questions about how republics defend themselves against enemies who don’t play by Westphalian rules.

The constitutional debate we need isn’t happening because too many participants are interested only in scoring points, not in genuine principle.

Trump has articulated principles based in MAGA, America first, and the modern incarnation of the Monroe Doctrine—aka the “Donroe Doctrine” and the Maduro raid fits like a cog in a larger policy machine that seeks to address hemispherical national security risks that have been ignored since the Kennedy administration blockaded Cuba in October of 1962.

Until we can discuss executive power honestly, consistently, and with intellectual integrity across administrations, we’re simply engaged in political theater—and our enemies are watching, learning, and adapting while we argue.