Moving to Tennessee this week, I couldn’t help but reflect on the state’s political landscape — specifically, its most theatrical representatives, who have made a cottage industry of cosplaying as civil rights icons while trafficking in the kind of compulsive dishonesty that would make a con artist blush. Watching them perform their manufactured outrage, draped in the borrowed moral authority of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr., I was struck by a clarifying thought: pathological lying and drug addiction are not merely similar — they are the same disease wearing different clothes.