There is no question that resistance to reform exists within the Republican Party itself. The old GOP establishment is not dead, and its hostility toward Donald Trump is neither incidental nor superficial. It is visceral. But internal party resistance, while real, is not the primary obstacle. The deeper problem is structural. For more than half a century, the American administrative state has methodically insulated itself against democratic disruption. Change is not merely unpopular within government; it is actively repelled.

This is not conspiracy thinking, nor an excuse for inaction. It is a sober assessment of reality. Modern government is no longer just a collection of elected officials and temporary appointees. It has become an ecosystem—dense with procedures, incentives, career actors, and institutional norms—designed less to serve the public than to preserve itself. Its stated mission is to execute the law. Its functional mission, whether by design or bureaucratic evolution, is to resist reform and outlast political threats.

Thinking about our path as conservatives—and as reformers—my mind returned to a line from The Lord of the Rings, carved above the Door to the Paths of the Dead:

“The way is shut. It was made by those who are Dead, and the Dead keep it, until the time comes. The way is shut.”

That line captures the reality reformers face.

There is no shortage of reluctance to do what must be done to restrain the insatiable Leviathan. Democrats believe they control it, but they do not. It appears to serve them only because they built it. What now exists is a living organism—genetically engineered to consume reformers the way elites consume beluga caviar at a Met Gala afterparty. The way is shut because those who constructed the system embedded its defenses into law, regulation, and institutional culture. Until sustained pressure forces it open, meaningful reform is barred.

This Leviathan operates according to two primal instincts: survival and growth. It protects its prerogatives, expands its jurisdiction, and treats outside interference—especially from elected outsiders—as a hostile intrusion. This is why reformers encounter not honest disagreement but delay, sabotage, and procedural paralysis. The system does not argue; it obstructs.

Trump’s first term exposed this dynamic in full. What many supporters experienced as chaos or squandered opportunity was, in reality, trench warfare. Personnel decisions produced leaks. Policy shifts triggered resistance. Every attempt to redirect the machinery of the state was slowed by lawsuits, rulemaking, inspector-general probes, and endless bureaucratic “process.” None of this was accidental. It was the system operating exactly as intended.

Under these conditions, progress is necessarily incremental. There will be no sweeping victories or overnight restoration of constitutional government. If a Trump administration manages to move the federal apparatus even an inch back toward constitutional limits—toward separation of powers, accountability, and the primacy of elected authority—it will have accomplished more than decades of performative reform by both parties.

But an inch is not enough.

The central error conservatives make is believing the problem can be solved in a single election cycle—or even a single presidency. It cannot. The modern administrative state was not built in four years, and it will not be dismantled or disciplined in four years. This is generational work, requiring sustained effort across administrations, Congresses, and shifting political terrain.

That effort demands discipline when progress feels painfully slow. Setbacks—legal defeats, personnel losses, internal betrayals—are not proof the project is futile. They are the cost of challenging a system that has spent decades entrenching itself.

There will be pain before gain. Careers will be destroyed. Alliances will fracture. The permanent bureaucracy will deploy every delaying tactic at its disposal. Establishment figures in both parties will close ranks to preserve a system that rewards compliance and punishes disruption. None of this is surprising and all of it was predictable.

The real question is not whether resistance exists. It does. The question is whether conservatives have the fortitude to endure it. The administrative state is betting on impatience—on voters demanding instant results, activists burning out, reformers losing focus as the fight drags on—while a sympathetic media chorus broadcasts inevitable failure.

Leviathan’s greatest strength is not power, it is time.

Our task is to deny it that advantage. To think in decades rather than news cycles. To accept that meaningful reform is not a moment but a process—measured not in headlines, but in the slow reassertion of constitutional authority over an unaccountable state.

If we endure, the inch becomes a yard. Each yard becomes ground. Over time, that ground becomes reclaimed territory. The deep state is betting we won’t last. We should make that wager the most expensive mistake it ever makes.