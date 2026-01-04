The radical left was out in force late yesterday to protest President Trump’s completion of an action proposed since the Obama administration—the removal of Nicholas Maduro—and in typical fashion, they hit the streets complete with pre-printed signs (complete with websites for the organizations ostensibly behind the movements).

Doesn’t it seem odd that they can organize, get signs printed, manage the logistics to get a mass of people to the same sites, and start protesting in a matter of hours? I mean, it is almost as if the subject of the protest really doesn’t matter as much as the spectacle of the protest.

Bill Shakespeare did write, “The play’s the thing…”

Yes, it seems we are constantly playing in the National Calvinball League and that makes it even more important to understand we face an issue of argumentation, not just ideology.

When confronting an opponent whose entire framework consists of negation without positive articulation, you encounter what classical logic identifies as a fundamental breakdown in dialectical possibility. This isn’t merely frustrating—it represents a categorical failure of rational discourse recognized since ancient philosophy.

Aristotle identified this problem in his Metaphysics when discussing those who deny the law of non-contradiction. He noted that you cannot debate someone who refuses to affirm anything meaningful, because debate requires at least two competing positive claims. When an interlocutor says only “you are wrong” without defending an alternative position, they’ve abandoned the basic requirements of logos—reasoned argument—for mere antithesis.

The medieval logicians had a term for this: ignoratio elenchi, or “missing the point.” But this goes further—it’s not missing the point accidentally but systematically refusing to establish one. In formal logic, this creates an “unfalsifiable position.” Since your opponent never commits to a verifiable claim, they can never be proven wrong. This sounds like an advantage until you realize it means they can never be proven right either. They’ve achieved invincibility at the cost of meaninglessness.

Traditional debate structure illuminates why this approach is parasitic. Lincoln-Douglas, parliamentary, or any structured format requires both sides to defend a resolution. The affirmative must prove something true; the negative must prove it false and implicitly defend an alternative. A negative debater who simply says “you’re wrong” without burden of proof would be immediately disqualified. Why? Because pure negation contributes nothing to the pursuit of truth. It’s intellectual vandalism masquerading as argument.

The Calvinball analogy is philosophically apt. In game theory and logic, rules must be established ex ante—before the game begins. When rules shift based solely on opposition to an opponent’s moves, you don’t have a game; you have what logicians call “arbitrary revision.” Each response invalidates the previous framework, making coherent evaluation impossible. This is why legal systems require consistent application of law and scientific method requires replicable conditions. Without stable principles, you cannot distinguish between winning an argument and merely exhausting your opponent.

The dependency problem touches on “reactive identity formation.” In philosophy of mind and social psychology, a genuinely autonomous position requires internal coherence independent of external stimuli. When your entire worldview is defined by opposition to another’s, you’ve surrendered intellectual autonomy. The Stoics and later Kant emphasized that rational agency requires self-determined principles—acting from maxims you could will as universal law, not merely inverting someone else’s position.

This creates a peculiar logical trap: If your opponent switches positions, the pure oppositionist must switch too, even if it means contradicting their own five-minute-old stance. This isn’t principled flexibility; it’s ideological servitude. The medieval philosopher Peter Abelard explored this in his work on dialectics—he argued that merely contradicting without offering reasoned alternatives was the mark of a sophist, not a philosopher.

In formal logic, this manifests as the fallacy of “bare assertion.” To simply declare “you are wrong” without supporting premises is to make an unsupported claim—precisely what one supposedly objects to in the opponent. The hypocrisy is structural: they demand you defend your position while refusing to defend their opposition. Classical rhetoric identified this as a violation of stasis theory, the requirement that both parties agree on what question is being debated.

The practical impossibility of reasoning with such an opponent stems from the regression problem. Rational discourse requires shared foundational commitments—at minimum, the laws of logic and the value of truth-seeking. When someone’s only principle is negation of your position, you cannot even establish these foundations. You’re attempting geometry with someone who denies that points exist, then claims victory when a line cannot be drawn.

What makes this particularly insidious is its mimicry of legitimate skepticism.

Philosophical skepticism—questioning assumptions, demanding evidence—is valuable. But the Pyrrhonian skeptics who suspended judgment on everything at least recognized they were suspending judgment, not claiming secret knowledge of your wrongness. Pure opposition masquerades as critical thinking while actually representing its absence.

The historical warning comes from Socratic dialogues: sophists who argued any side for money ultimately stood for nothing. Socrates insisted that philosophy required commitment to truth over victory. When winning the argument becomes the only goal, divorced from any positive vision, discourse dies. You’re left with a parasitic mode of engagement that cannot exist independently, that generates no light of its own, but merely casts shadows on others’ illumination.

But obstruction is not argument, reaction is not thought, and opposition without alternative is not philosophy—it is simply noise refusing to resolve into meaning.

The tragedy is that this approach succeeds in its own narrow terms: it can obstruct indefinitely, proving the adage from the 1983 movie “War Games” is true: the only way to win is not to play.