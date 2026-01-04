Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brooks Imperial's avatar
Brooks Imperial
5h

This analysis predicts almost everything Democrats say these days. It's a proven theory.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
2h

If Biden had done it, it would've been met with choruses of praise from the Democrats and maybe some skepticism on the part of some Republicans. It is a stupid game, with stupid players. There's scarcely a serious person in DC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture