Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
18m

Government borrowing goes straight back to the Reagan "golden" years, when tax cuts were NOT met with spending cuts. Of course it wasn't as dramatic a gulf as today, but it established the precedent that we could borrow against the future so that politicians (and voters) didn't have to make difficult choices.

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