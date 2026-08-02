I hopped in my truck last week to fill up and grab some gas for my mower. As usual, the radio was tuned to SiriusXM’s “80s on 8,” and just as I pulled out of the driveway, The Living Years by Mike and the Mechanics began playing.

The opening lyrics struck me as relevant:

Every generation

Blames the one before

And all of their frustrations

Come beating on your door...

This is going to sound like a detour, but stay with me. I promise I’ll bring it back around.

One of America’s unwritten social conventions is queuing. To maintain order at public events, we instinctively stand in line—and we don’t tolerate line cutters. From our earliest childhood we are taught that waiting for your turn is good and cutting the line is wrong. Before there was an “online,” if you wanted good seats at a movie, you arrived early and bought your ticket. If you showed up after the previews had started, you accepted that your choices would be limited—or that you might not get in at all.

That same principle once applied to adulthood.

My wife and I started with essentially nothing. After college, we hit reset, just like nearly everyone we knew. Our parents helped us through school, not by taking on debt for us, but by sacrificing for us. Once we graduated, however, we were expected to take care of our own business and take our place in line.

My first professional job paid $9,800 a year, about $4.90 an hour. My wife’s first teaching job paid $12,000 annually, roughly six dollars an hour.

We pinched pennies for years to save a down payment on a house, then paid the privilege of borrowing at 14 percent mortgage interest. We owned one car while working in two different cities before finally buying a second one at a loan rate of 9.15 percent. We began repaying our student loans almost immediately. We owned one television—a 19-inch color set from J.C. Penney. We lived in a rural area because housing was cheaper. We didn’t finance lavish vacations or luxury purchases. We wanted children, so preparing for that future became our priority.

None of that was remarkable. It wasn’t heroic, it was simply how life worked. Our friends were doing the same things.

Looking back, adulthood resembled standing in line. We weren’t starting where our parents had started because the line had moved forward during the years they worked and sacrificed. Every generation steps into a world that is already farther along than the one before it. But everyone still had to get in line. As older generations moved into the theater and took their seats, younger generations gradually moved toward the front. It was the historical order of things.

Naturally, adults in their peak earning years stood closer to the front of the line, and wealthy families always enjoyed advantages. That has always been true and almost certainly always will be. I hate to break it to the new communists, but party officials, senior bureaucrats, and their children enjoy exactly the same advantages under collectivist systems. Human nature doesn’t disappear because the economic system changes.

We understood that someone ahead of us had usually spent years getting there, so we didn’t obsess over it.

I know every generation believes it has things harder than the last, and today’s young adults may have legitimate reasons for feeling that way. Housing costs have risen dramatically. Student debt has become far more burdensome than it was for my generation. They are not imagining every obstacle.

But something else changed that receives far less attention.

Beginning in the early 1980s, Americans increasingly substituted borrowing for earning. From 1980 through 2007, household debt nearly doubled relative to GDP, eventually reaching almost 98 percent. For nearly three decades, families financed rising standards of living with mortgages, home-equity loans, credit cards, auto loans, and easy credit. Federal debt also grew, but household leverage expanded even faster.

The result was an unprecedented period of consumption.

Many of today’s young adults grew up in households that enjoyed larger homes, newer cars, vacations, overseas travel, organized sports, private schools, and a standard of living their parents often financed with borrowed money. Compared to previous generations, childhood became far more comfortable – until the mortgage bubble burst.

The financial crisis of 2008 forced something of a reset. Household finances have actually become healthier than many assume, with household debt relative to disposable income falling substantially from its pre-crisis peak.

But that improvement came with an important caveat. As families reduced their borrowing, Washington dramatically increased its own. Public debt has climbed from roughly one-third of GDP before the financial crisis to around or above 100 percent today, making federal borrowing the primary driver of America’s overall debt burden.

The economic environment changed, but he cultural response changed even more.

Kids today...am I right?

There is an enormous amount of spite in our culture. It simply disguises itself as righteousness and altruism, but beneath the slogans, it is still spite.

I’ve spent a great deal of time trying to understand why growing numbers of people seem willing to embrace policies that will damage themselves if those same policies also punish people they dislike. Looking for the right word, I kept coming back to one simple definition. Spite is intentionally doing something to hurt someone because you’re angry, resentful, or seeking revenge—even if you suffer in the process.

That definition explains far more of modern politics than many people realize.

I recently watched interviews with young New Yorkers who sincerely believed they had a right to live in some of the city’s most expensive neighborhoods because that was the lifestyle their parents had enjoyed. Since they couldn’t afford it on an entry-level salary, they concluded that someone else must be preventing them from receiving what they deserved, most likely it is Elon Musk.

Notice the underlying assumption.

They aren’t asking how to move forward in the line, they are demanding permission to skip it.

That, I believe, is one of the emotional foundations beneath today’s resurgence of collectivism, particularly among younger adults raised in affluent or upper-middle-class households. Their politics often reflect less a coherent economic philosophy than resentment toward the generation they believe diminished their future. Their preferred remedy is not to wait their turn or build what their parents built, rather it is to move everyone else backward so they can move themselves forward.

There have always been people who wanted to skip the line.

What’s different today is that many no longer pretend they simply want a better place in it. Increasingly, they seem willing to tear down the entire line if it means those ahead of them lose their seats.

To me, that’s the real siren song the Democratic Socialists of America are selling.