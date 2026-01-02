Unlicensed Punditry

Gabriel Boric ran pretty hard left for president in Chile, and won. Two times he attempted to shepherd a proposed new constitution to replace the Pinochet-era one; two times despite the original plebiscite in favor of pursing this - the proposal was turned down (and the old constitution remains in effect despite the real need to revise it). Back when Boric won I suggested he would disappoint his left wing worse than we would his centrist support. Mamdani will be the same. You can propose revolutionary aims, but you can't deliver them within the status quo confines. However, you can feel more righteous than a Baptist televangelist - and that's what matters to the people that voted for him.

