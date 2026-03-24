There is a tendency in modern political debate to focus on the most visible and emotionally charged aspect of an issue while ignoring the deeper structural question beneath it. The controversy over men competing in women’s sports is a perfect example. It is loud, polarizing, and easy to grasp. But it is not, in the end, the real issue. It is the most obvious symptom of a much larger and more consequential shift—one that strikes at the level of definition itself.

I happened across a clip of Tomi Lahren debating men in women’s spaces with some young lib. Let’s just say that when the debate got serious, even in his prime Muhammad Ali didn’t bob and weave that well. He said that because there were “only ten transgenders” competing against women, he just didn’t care. We are told, often with a condescending tone of exasperation, that there are only a handful of trans athletes competing in women’s sports. Why, then, is this such a big deal? Fox News made up a crisis to stoke viewership, you see.

The question may seem reasonable, pragmatic even, but it rests on a flawed premise—that the importance of an issue is determined by the number of people immediately involved. That is almost never how consequential changes in a society work.

History suggests the opposite. The most significant shifts often begin at the margins, in edge cases that seem too small to matter. A narrow exception is introduced, a boundary is softened, a definition is stretched to accommodate a particular circumstance. Because the case appears limited, even compassionate, it meets little resistance—but definitions, once altered, do not remain confined to the specific circumstances that first justified their change. They become the new baseline.

Camel’s nose under the tent, so to speak.

That is what makes the current debate so revealing. The argument is not really about sports. It is about whether the category “woman” is grounded in biological reality or in subjective identity. For most of human history, the term has been descriptive—a recognition of an objective condition tied to sex, reproduction, and physiology. Today, we are being asked to accept that it is instead a matter of internal identification, something declared rather than observed.

This shift is often presented as an expansion, a broadening of a previously narrow definition. But that framing obscures what is actually happening. The definition is not being expanded—it is being replaced. If a woman is now defined as anyone who identifies as a woman, then identity, not biology, has become the operative criterion. There is still a definition, simply a different one, rooted in subjectivity rather than in objective reality.

That distinction matters more than the number of athletes involved. Once identity becomes the governing standard, it does not remain confined to sports. It extends into law, medicine, education, and language itself. Categories that were once stable become contingent. Words that once described reality begin to reflect preference. Institutions that depend on clear definitions are forced to adapt to concepts that are, by design, fluid.

This is why the “small numbers” argument feels so unsatisfying to those who sense a larger issue at stake. It attempts to minimize the visible example while ignoring the scale of the underlying change. Yes, the number of trans athletes is small. But the redefinition required to accommodate them is not. It is sweeping. It touches every domain in which the distinction between male and female has mattered—which is to say, nearly all of them.

There is also a strategic element to this framing that is difficult to ignore. By emphasizing the small number of individuals involved, the debate is shifted away from questions of principle and toward questions of motive. Why are you concerned about this? The implication is that the concern itself is disproportionate, even suspect. But this move sidesteps the real question, which is not how many people are involved, but what is being changed to include them.

Societies routinely make accommodation for small groups. Religious minorities are accommodated. Disabilities are accommodated. Edge cases are part of the human condition, and a humane society accounts for them. But there is a meaningful difference between accommodation within an existing framework and the redefinition of the framework itself. The former adjusts at the margins; the latter alters the center.

That is the line being tested now. Sports, after all, are one of the few areas where biological differences between men and women are not only acknowledged but structured into the rules themselves. They are a clear, measurable, and difficult-to-ignore expression of underlying reality. When the definition begins to shift even there—where the distinctions are most obvious—it signals that the change is not incidental. It is foundational.

None of this requires hostility toward individuals, nor does it deny the complexity of human experience. It simply recognizes that a society must maintain some anchor to objective reality if its language, laws, and institutions are to function coherently. Words cannot mean anything and still mean something. Categories cannot be infinitely flexible and still provide structure.

The insistence that “it’s only a few athletes” is not an argument—it is a distraction. The social fabric of a society is rarely undone by large numbers; it is rent asunder when it forgets what its words mean. Once a society decides that definitions are matters of preference rather than reality, it does not become more compassionate—it becomes more confused, and eventually more coercive, as it must enforce what it can no longer explain.

The problem is not the handful of cases at the margins. It is the quiet revolution at the center.

When a civilization begins to argue in earnest over what a woman is, it is not clarifying its values. It is confessing that it has lost them.