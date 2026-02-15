Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
4h

"Freire argued education is never neutral, it either supports the existing system or challenges it."

Freire isn't actually wrong about this. Every cultural institution is about perpetuating the culture - unless of course you are a revolutionary who wants to destroy all of the institutions in order to have new ones, that will in turn perpetuate that new culture. At which point you are right back where you started. What will be different is the ruling elite and of course that too will want to self perpetuate. It really is amazing how damn shallow all of these people are.

Reply
Share
Mike Bond's avatar
Mike Bond
2h

Excellent analysis and exactly right as I see it. When I read Paulo Freire's book I was struck by his insistence that the teachers must first learn from the students. Stuck in the master/slave binary it was only logical in his world view to flip the position of the master and slave.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture