Salt Lake Tribune Photo

I headed to my daughter’s house this morning (to help her finish moving) along the I-215 beltway that runs around Salt Lake City. The State Street bridge over the beltway is enclosed by chain-link fence to prevent idiots from either jumping off or throwing things at the cars passing under, and in the fence were blue Solo cups stuck in the matrix spelling out “FUCK ICE.”

On the way back this afternoon, there was a full-blown sign-waving protest on both sides of the bridge with a combo of handmade and pre-printed ICE OUT and THEY ARE OUR NEIGHBORS! and others of the same pro-illegal, anti-ICE sentiments. Lots of school-age kids again. I think the “movement” has noticed it was a bit geriatric, and those geriatrics have been going after school kids to make the protests look a little less Haight-Ashbury and a little more Hometown High School, USA.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve written about my observations of these protests and have been trying to distill a cogent answer to why this issue seems to involve so many school walkouts that no teacher or administrator seems too keen on stopping.

When our kids were in public schools, my wife and I made it a priority to understand what was being taught and how — and to interact with the schools when we thought things were unbalanced. When the results were less than satisfactory, we took it on ourselves to provide the information we thought relevant so our kids would have a complete picture.

During that period, I studied how modern pedagogy was being developed and where its assumptions originated. I’ve been revisiting that lately to understand why student achievement is slipping nationwide while student activism — at college, secondary, and even primary levels — keeps increasing.

There is a common thread running through both trends, and it’s name is Paulo Freire.

If you haven’t heard about this guy, you should look him up. His thinking and pedagogical theories are like fingerprints on the activism we’re seeing today. His most influential book, Pedagogy of the Oppressed (1968), is among the most cited works in educational theory worldwide.

Freire’s central claim was that traditional education — memorization, lectures, facts — was oppressive. He called it the “banking model,” where teachers deposit knowledge into passive students. Instead, he proposed “problem-posing education”: students and teachers collectively interrogating social reality. Education, in his view, should not primarily transmit knowledge but awaken “critical consciousness”, a process he called “conscientization” was perhaps his most famous idea, that people must learn to perceive social, political, and economic contradictions, and then act on them.

Sounds noble at first glance. Who wouldn’t want students to think? But embedded inside Freire’s framework is a subtle shift: education stops being about learning reality and becomes about interpreting reality through a moral lens before the student actually has the basis to understand it.

No secret how this plays out. Students are encouraged to ask: Who is oppressed? Who holds power? What structures are unjust? They are not first asked: What are the immigration laws? What are the economic incentives? What are the trade-offs? What has happened historically when enforcement collapses? Why is the conflict really happening?

In other words, the conclusion is morally scaffolded before the facts are fully learned.

Freire argued education is never neutral, it either supports the existing system or challenges it. The problem is that once a teacher adopts that premise, neutrality disappears. The classroom becomes guided moral discovery where certain answers feel humane and others feel suspect, but teachers still choose the readings, frame the questions, and define what counts as harm. Authority does not disappear; it just becomes invisible.

A student who memorizes the legal structure of the immigration system might be called disengaged. A student who walks out in protest is praised as “critically aware,” and in due course students learn which behaviors signal intelligence and virtue.

The result is not independent thinkers but synchronized moral intuition.

Freire also emphasized “praxis” — reflection plus action. Knowledge should produce activism. But once activism becomes the educational goal, schools quietly shift roles: from institutions that teach citizens how to understand society to institutions that train participants in approved social movements.

This helps explain the strange modern pattern: falling test scores alongside rising political confidence. Students may know less history, less civics, and less economics, yet feel more certain about sweeping political claims than prior generations who studied those subjects in depth. They were taught how to feel about issues before learning enough to evaluate them.

None of this requires conspiracy. It is the logical outcome of a philosophy that places interpretation before knowledge. When students are trained to analyze power rather than reality, they gravitate toward demonstrations — the most visible form of moral expression available to someone still learning the world. The bridge protest wasn’t spontaneous civic awakening; it was the predictable result of a pedagogy that defines education as social transformation rather than intellectual formation.

Freire wanted students to question authority. Ironically, his model risks replacing obedience to facts with obedience to interpretation — a subtler, stronger conformity.

A healthy education system should produce adults capable of disagreement grounded in knowledge, but when students are encouraged to adopt conclusions before mastering information, disagreement becomes moral failure instead of intellectual difference. That is why administrators rarely stop the walkouts.

From the perspective of modern educational philosophy, the students are not leaving school — they are simply completing the lesson.