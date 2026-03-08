From equating masks worn by immigration officers and police with the masks worn by terrorists and criminals—often by the very same people who once demanded permanent masking during COVID—to reflexive political opposition that requires taking a complete 180-degree turn from where someone stood on an issue just a week ago, it seems clear, at least to me, that we are in the middle of a war on objectivity. The examples themselves are revealing. In the case of immigration enforcement, the individuals being deported are frequently criminals and often associated with criminal organizations, which creates an obvious and rational reason for officers to conceal their identities. Even so, their affiliation with law enforcement is plainly visible on their uniforms and equipment. As for the second example, the absurdity is self-evident. Apparently intellectual honesty and consistency are no longer considered essential virtues in public debate.

The Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy defines objectivity this way:

“The terms ‘objectivity’ and ‘subjectivity,’ in their modern usage, generally relate to a perceiving subject (normally a person) and a perceived or unperceived object. The object is something that presumably exists independent of the subject’s perception of it. In other words, the object would be there, as it is, even if no subject perceived it. Hence, objectivity is typically associated with ideas such as reality, truth and reliability.”

As my friend Bill Shakespeare would say, “Aye, there’s the rub.”

Notice that the definition itself relies on the opposite concept—subjectivity—to clarify the meaning. Subjectivity rests on perception, and the Encyclopedia goes on to explain the danger embedded in that idea: perception is not reality. Perceptions can be accurate or inaccurate, correct or mistaken. Contrary to what many of our progressive, postmodernist friends seem to believe, there is such a thing as objective reality. It may be hidden within layers of complexity and may sometimes be so complicated that we struggle to fully understand it, but it exists nonetheless. When we fail to comprehend something, we often label it “absurd,” yet our inability to grasp it does not make it any less real.

Take my friend Billy Shakespeare as an example. Pretty good writer, better dramatist, and an outstanding satirist—but still, by modern academic classification, an ODEWD: an Old Dead European White Dude. And yet Shakespeare persists. The plots of his plays continue to appear generation after generation with varying degrees of success. Many of the most successful movies and television series rely on narrative frameworks recognizable to anyone familiar with the Bard’s work. Likewise, some of the most reliable ratings performers in television remain procedural dramas that follow essentially the same storytelling formula week after week and year after year, changing only the characters, settings, and costumes.

The obvious question is why. How many variations of stories about hospitals, police departments, and law firms can there possibly be?

Apparently, quite a few. The answer is that even the Bard himself was something of a literary pickpocket. The themes of Shakespeare’s plays trace their lineage back to Greek and Roman comedies and tragedies. Shakespeare simply adapted those enduring frameworks to the sensibilities of his audience. Modern television producers like Dick Wolf and Donald P. Bellisario do exactly the same thing. They remain faithful to the underlying objective structure of the story while changing the way the audience perceives it.

In most procedural dramas the pattern is familiar. Every episode begins with some weighty and seemingly unsolvable problem—terrorism, corruption, betrayal, or self-doubt. Forty-three minutes later, allowing for commercial breaks, an objective truth emerges. The ghosts vanish and it turns out that the culprit was creepy old Mr. Wickles all along (gratuitous Scooby-Doo reference for those keeping score). Occasionally it takes a very special two-hour crossover event to reach that conclusion, but eventually the story arrives at a logical endpoint. The audience receives the satisfaction that comes from the restoration of order and the revelation of truth.

This storytelling pattern persists because it reflects something fundamental about human nature. We are drawn to narratives in which confusion is resolved and truth ultimately triumphs over uncertainty. Progressive ideology, by contrast, often depends on people never recognizing objective reality at all. Instead, it thrives on attention to the sizzle of the steak rather than the quality of the meat—or even whether the steak exists in the first place.

Many contemporary political movements operate on precisely this principle. The Black Lives Matter movement, for example, was fueled in part by the “Hands up, don’t shoot” narrative in the Ferguson case, a claim later shown through investigation and forensic evidence to be false. Similarly, the slogan of a “Gazan genocide” often circulates without reference to population data, military realities, or the historical context of the conflict. These narratives persist not because they are objectively accurate but because they generate powerful perceptions of injustice. Those perceptions become politically valuable, and institutions often hesitate to challenge them directly, fearing that doing so might provoke unrest—or simply destroy a politically useful storyline.

The real danger lies in what happens over time. Uncorrected perception gradually hardens into a kind of pseudo-objective truth. What begins as a claim becomes an assumption. What begins as an assumption eventually becomes “conventional wisdom.” Once that happens, the original facts scarcely matter at all. This is why movements built on perception work so hard to protect those perceptions. It is also why progressive rhetoric so often relies on ambiguity, euphemism, and carefully constructed narratives rather than direct engagement with empirical reality.

Objective truth is dangerous to such systems because it collapses the illusion—and that is precisely why objectivity itself has become the enemy.

Truth, after all, is very difficult to control once it gets loose.