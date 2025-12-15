I stumbled upon something important over the weekend while writing an essay I called “A Review of a Review.” At the time, I thought my insight was about the subject matter itself—a book review by a leftist critic examining another leftist’s work, where the reviewer attempted to agree disagreeably with the original author’s premise. No matter how vigorously leftism engages in its internecine warfare, its practitioners somehow always unify around one core belief: they aren’t really the bad guys. Capitalists and capitalism are.

But the real discovery lay elsewhere. Both the book under review and the review itself expressed a foundational assumption of contemporary progressive thought: there are essentially no legitimate issues raised by the right. To the left, the real issue is the right itself. Political combat becomes purely a contest for power, waged through marketing, messaging, and advertising—a perpetual campaign to find an advantage lasting just long enough to survive the next election cycle.

This revelation returned to me this morning as I considered recent events: shootings at Brown University, the Bondi Beach attack in Sydney, Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the coordinated Transtifa attacks on churches and schools, and the virulent pro-Hamas, anti-Israel protests poisoning our campuses. Suddenly, the pattern clarified. The cynicism I identified in that book review doesn’t just describe progressive intellectual discourse—it actively obscures our ability to recognize and respond to genuine threats.