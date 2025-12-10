One of the greatest contradictions exhibited by progressive, woke leftists is their simultaneous obsession with “colonization” rhetoric and their unqualified enthusiasm for mass illegal immigration.

It’s a strange ideological two-step: denouncing the so-called sins of long-settled Americans while applauding, encouraging, and politically organizing around the arrival of people who have no historical, cultural, or civic connection to this country. You don’t have to be a critic of immigration to notice the cognitive dissonance. On the one hand, they treat Americans whose families have been here since the 17th century as if they are permanent trespassers—interlopers on land supposedly belonging to some abstracted, eternal victim class. Yet on the other hand, they champion the continual inflow of millions who, by any historical standard, have zero inherited claim to that same land.

The “land acknowledgment” ritual is the perfect example of this. It functions less as a genuine tribute to history and more as a performative scolding of today’s citizens for the actions of people who lived centuries ago. These statements are offered not as context but as condemnation—moral posturing meant to remind ordinary Americans that their presence on this continent is, in progressive cosmology, inherently illegitimate. Meanwhile, those same activists and politicians turn around and insist that every border should be open, every migrant should be welcomed without reservation, and every attempt at enforcement is bigotry incarnate.

The inconsistency is so obvious that only ideology can obscure it.

This isn’t the “Reconquista” some commentators warn about; it’s something more diffuse and grounded in modern political incentives rather than historical claims. It is, in effect, a slow-motion demographic transformation accelerated and justified by a narrative that delegitimizes the existing population while sanctifying continual inflow. Progressives don’t need to articulate a formal theory to operate this way; the outcome is baked into their worldview. If long-established Americans are perpetually guilty and newcomers are perpetually virtuous, then the constant importation of newcomers serves an ideological purpose: it shifts the cultural, political, and moral landscape in their preferred direction.

What makes this dynamic even more surreal is that the very people most likely to be smeared as “colonizers” today are those whose ancestors carved a coherent nation out of a wilderness and built institutions that the entire world now attempts to access. Yet progressives treat that legacy as a stain, not an achievement. They condemn the descendants of settlers for living in the country their forebears created while insisting that millions who simply crossed a border last week are somehow more entitled to moral consideration, political sympathy, and social resources.

You don’t have to embrace any grand theory to see the practical effect: a political movement advancing policies that undermine the legitimacy of its own historical citizenry while elevating the claims of those with no foundational ties to the nation. Call it what you want, but it is undeniably a replacement of one civic identity with another—and it’s happening in broad daylight, justified by a worldview that cannot reconcile its contradictions and apparently has no intention of trying.

Proving, once again, that the words Democrats speak are inconsistent with what they believe and if you are looking for intellectual or moral consistency, the American left is not the place to look for it.

Any movement, ideology, or political party that cannot reconcile its own internal contradictions cannot survive and is not something to be considered seriously, if it is to be considered at all.