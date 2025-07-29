It is darkly amusing, in a roll-your-eyes-till-you-can-feel-them-hit-the-back-of-your-skull kind of way, to watch the left lose its collective mind over Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign.

But the left is nothing if not predictable. Imagine the strangest and most implausible fiction and they will repeat it in real life. When I heard the Sweeny saga, I immediately thought about three unrelated, yet related, things – Obama’s awful presidential library in Chicago, Rush Limbaugh’s Undeniable Truth of Life #24, and Kurt Vonnegut’s brilliant (and predictive) short story, Harrison Bergeron.

Sweeney, with her classic American beauty, charisma, and undeniable talent, has become the latest target of progressive outrage. Apparently, being stunning is now a cultural felony, and the left is out here playing judge, jury, and executioner. It’s like watching Harrison Bergeron come to life, but instead of just slapping a mask and weights on the ballerina, they’re also scolding her for her perfect posture and straight teeth. The Sydney Sweeney situation isn’t just a controversy - it’s a masterclass in how the left builds a Brutalist architecture for humanity, celebrating ugliness in the name of “equality.”

Brutalist buildings, those concrete bunkers from the post-war era, were designed to prioritize function over form, stripping away warmth and grace for the sake of uniformity. They’re the kind of structures that make you think, “Wow, someone really hated joy.” The left’s cultural engineers are doing the same to people, constructing an ideological scaffolding that shames beauty like it’s a threat to society. Sweeney’s crime? She’s a living reminder that the human continuum - from butt-ugly to Sweeney-level radiance - exists, and no number of social media pile-ons can erase it. In their surreal, 2081-style Diana Moon Glampers (the Handicapper General of the United States) mindset, beauty isn’t a gift; it’s oppression. So, they mentally strap weights onto her by claiming she is supporting white supremacy, eugenics, and Nazism, demanding she be “dressed down” culturally to make everyone feel better.

The truth is that if you feel better due to this, you are a retard and should rethink your life.

This isn’t about celebrating diverse forms of beauty or uplifting others - goals I’d happily get behind. No, this is subtraction, pure and simple. It’s about flattening the human spectrum, as if acknowledging Sweeney’s allure somehow diminishes everyone else. The irony is that the real diversity lies in that spectrum - from those who look like they rolled out of a dumpster fire to those who could grace a Renaissance painting. That’s honest. That’s human. But in the left’s aesthetic communism, we’re all supposed to pretend everyone’s equally aspirational, like the runway model and the DMV troll are interchangeable. It’s not enough to give everyone a fair shot; they want to blur the high points of existence until we’re all living in the same gray, shapeless box.

The Sweeney saga reeks of insecurity dressed up as morality. When mobs try to slap disclaimers and guilt onto her, it’s not justice - it’s a tantrum against reality. They’re not protecting anyone; they’re just mad that nature didn’t consult their egalitarian playbook and in the process, their madness proves Rush’s Undeniable Truth of Life #24 - Feminism was established so as to allow unattractive women access to the mainstream of society.

Beauty, like Sweeney’s, doesn’t need their permission to exist - it just does. And no amount of whining can change that. The answer to inequality isn’t tearing down the excellent; it’s lifting others up without pretending differences don’t exist. Vonnegut warned us about this in 1961, and yet here we are, watching cultural leftists try to sandblast the human spirit into a lifeless concrete slab.

You just must remember that with the left, it is always Harrison Bergeron 24/7. The difference this time is that we can change the ending. In the end of Vonnegut’s short story, Diana Moon Glampers comes into the studio and kills Harrison and the ballerina/empress with a shotgun.

This time we have the shotgun and it came from an unexpected source.

Sydney Sweeney gave it to us.