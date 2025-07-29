Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lentinim's avatar
Lentinim
2h

You nailed it. This story perfectly captures the absurdity of the left. Keep up the good work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Smith
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture