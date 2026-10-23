I marvel at the dual revelations that California admits that it has zero ability or will to prevent ineligible voters from voting and that it is entirely likely that a non-citizen, one that has expressed loyalty to her native country over America and possibly the daughter of a Somalian warlord, has been allowed to infiltrate our national government – and her party seems as incurious about the truth as a California election official.

But this morning it occurred to me that focusing on these individual issues is like pulling the fattest tick off a dog infested with ticks and thinking we have done the dog a service.

Sure, we can pick off Ilhan Whatsername but her party has clearly expressed that they could care less. All Dems want is someone who will cast every vote for every Democrat policy. Ilhan could be about to hit the FO part and find out just how expendable she is.

We tend to think of political movements as organized enterprises. They have leaders, manifestos, strategies, hierarchies, and identifiable objectives. Somebody decides where the movement is going, somebody else figures out how to get there, and everybody else marches in roughly the same direction. It is a comfortable assumption because it suggests that if we want to understand a movement, all we need to do is identify who is running it.

This is a common issue with things I write because I tend to identify the actors in this Greek tragedy as “they”, inviting the almost immediate response from my trolls and opposition in the form of a challenge to identify “they” in specific.

“Oh, you can’t name a specific person? You must be one of those MAGAat liars, then,” or something with cuss words attached is the typical response, even though the things I noted are happening, and in Technicolor for all to see.

But I need to reintroduce the concept of something I have noted – several times – that there are such things as asymmetrical revolutions.

So, what if nobody is running a “movement”?

What if thousands of people, operating independently, are advancing a common cause without a common command? What if a political movement can achieve remarkable ideological coherence while remaining organizationally fragmented, even to the point that its participants disagree about what they are collectively accomplishing?

I’ve written about French social psychologist Gustave Le Bon and his 1895 treatise, The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind, in the past. It is an examination of how individuals behave when their identities and judgments become absorbed into collective beliefs. Le Bon was particularly interested in the psychological mechanisms through which crowds acquire shared convictions and act upon them. Although he emphasized the influence of leaders, his observations also help explain how ideas can spread and sustain political movements long after their original advocates have disappeared.

Le Bon identified three mechanisms through which collective beliefs become established: affirmation, repetition, and contagion. An idea is asserted, repeated until it acquires familiarity, and subsequently transmitted through social imitation until it becomes an accepted assumption.

The important point is that once the process is underway, the original source becomes increasingly irrelevant because the belief takes on a life of its own.

In our nation today, it is that slavery wasn’t really America’s original sin, it was that America was founded. That America is the worst country in history and is condemned by people who think history started with their birth in 1985 is pretty much on brand for this “revolution”.

Le Bon illustrated how a Frankenstein revolution comes to life with an almost comically mundane example. Advertise a particular chocolate as the best chocolate often enough, and people eventually become convinced of its superiority. They may even believe they have independently encountered numerous endorsements when they have merely encountered the same assertion repeatedly. He extended the observation to newspapers portraying one man as dishonest and another as honorable. Repetition gradually substitutes familiarity for evidence.

Now consider what happens when this mechanism operates across modern political and cultural institutions.

A professor teaches a particular interpretation of history. A journalist employs that interpretation to explain current events. An activist uses it to justify political demands. A corporate executive incorporates its assumptions into organizational policy. A politician translates those demands into legislation. None of these individuals needs to know the others, much less receive instructions from some central authority. Each believes he is independently doing what is necessary, appropriate, or morally correct.

Yet their actions can reinforce one another, creating the appearance of a coordinated campaign where no formal coordination exists.

Le Bon’s discussion of the French Revolution offers another useful illustration. He described revolutionary crowds capable of extraordinary brutality while believing themselves to be performing patriotic duties. His account of the September Massacres of 1792 emphasizes how participants could interpret violence through a shared moral framework that transformed their understanding of their own actions. The crowd did not require every participant to possess an identical political philosophy. A common conviction about enemies and obligations was sufficient to produce collective behavior.

This does not mean every political movement is irrational or every shared conviction is false. It means that collective certainty is not proof of individual reasoning, and collective action is not necessarily evidence of centralized direction.

Le Bon also discussed prestige, the authority that attaches to people, institutions, and ideas. He observed that figures such as Caesar, Alexander, and Buddha retained influence long after death. Their continued influence required no ongoing personal direction. The ideas and reputations associated with them became independent sources of authority.

Modern movements can operate similarly. Ideological assumptions become embedded in institutions, professional standards, cultural expectations, and accepted language. Once established, those assumptions influence decisions without requiring anyone to issue orders. Indeed, participants may no longer recognize the ideological origins of what they regard as ordinary common sense.

This is where decentralized political movements become particularly consequential. Their efforts can advance asymmetrically, with different participants working toward different immediate objectives while collectively shifting the boundaries of acceptable thought and behavior. One group changes language, another changes institutional policy, another changes legal interpretations, and another changes cultural expectations. Each accomplishment makes subsequent changes easier to justify.

There is an important qualification. Le Bon believed crowds frequently sought leaders, and his work does not establish that every apparent pattern of ideological convergence reflects a consciously shared ultimate objective. People can independently produce similar outcomes without intending the same destination. Nevertheless, the distinction between centralized coordination and decentralized convergence is essential to understanding political change.

We should stop assuming that every movement exhibiting coherent direction must have someone secretly holding the reins. Sometimes there is a leader. Sometimes there are several competing leaders. Sometimes there is simply an ideology sufficiently widespread that thousands of people independently act upon its assumptions.

A political movement can have direction without a destination, coherence without coordination, and enormous influence without a central command.

Perhaps the most remarkable revolutions are not those in which everyone follows the same leader, but those in which everyone believes he is acting independently, unaware that he is participating in a revolution at all.

When you understand that what is happening in France – the riots, the destruction, the inability (or lack of will) of the government to protect the people – has already happened in America, things get a little clearer.

When I was a kid, we used to dip our dogs in a 55-gallon drum of tick, flea and mange solution, so go ahead and get the fat tick off the dog if it makes you feel better, but we are going to need to dip the entire dog to get rid of them all.

And he ain’t going to want to go into that 55-gallon drum without some persuasion.