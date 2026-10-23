Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
3d

We should be troubled, concerned, and infuriated that so many of our fellow citizens and residents have individually succumbed to the progressive message. No charismatic leader needed, just a ragtag fleet of commie-symp professors, artists and media types controlling the beliefs and behaviors of many thousands of people.

This points both to the successful infiltration of our nation's education and media, and to the complete lack of critical thinking skills and knowledge of history which typify our younger fellow Americans.

Reply
Share
5GNTVNV's avatar
5GNTVNV
4d

@MichaelSmth Have you read "Secret Thoughts of an Unlikely Convert"? Facinating on several 'headlines' of the author's transformation, at the same the illustration of her (and the widespread) use of classroom indoctrination.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Smith
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture