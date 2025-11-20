Unlicensed Punditry

Jack Sotallaro
4h

You've written the script for my nightmares! Excellent article, as always. Is the solution to the low-trust society the demand that facts accompany every truth? I've always found demanding receipts to be a good way to separate opinion from truth, and most of what passes for truth today - from all sides - is opinion or propaganda. In any case, the Constitution is the final barricade from which we will either win back or lose the republic.

Jason Stephenson
16m

The issues isn't no trust or lack of trust, because the United States was built on a foundation of distrust of government & people in general. For the last 70 years we've watched as governments in the US have invaded every aspect of our lives. Oh, sure we are free as long as we have the ability to purchase that freedom from the governments.

One of your assumptions is that society is dependent on government institutions for it's existence, instead of government's existence depending on a society.

Another issue is you assume the United State is a Republic, which all the founding documents say otherwise. the biggest is the Preamble of the Constitution that clearly states that we are a Union of states.

