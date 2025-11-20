I think a relevant question is this: can a lawless republic exist or is that simply a contemporary oxymoron?

The American republic was never sustained by parchment alone. It was sustained by a dense web of shared assumptions—an unwritten pact that citizens would trust not only their institutions but one another. The Constitution presupposes a people who, despite fierce disagreements, still accept common rules, common procedures, and common truths. Without that foundation, the machinery of republican governance grinds to a halt.

In recent years, the United States has drifted from a low-trust society to something far more perilous: a no-trust society, where factions interpret reality exclusively through the lens of their own resentments and suspicions. The symptoms are everywhere. Election results are now disputed reflexively. Courts are dismissed as instruments of partisan warfare. Media reports are assumed to be propaganda. Even personal conversations are treated as ideological traps.

We are reduced to living in a X-Files (it was a TV series popular in prehistoric times) world where “The truth is out there” but as Mulder and Scully experienced, it is just beyond our grasp.

John Adams said that our Constitution was for a “moral and religious people” but I would add that the reason he said it is that a moral and religious people live in a world where trust exists - and where there is trust, there is also fairness and equal treatment.

A great accelerant of civic deterioration is any tangible process that cuts against an ecosystem of trust, and the most obvious evidence of that today is the arbitrary and capricious enforcement of the law—the visible collapse of a fundamental principle of republican order: equal justice under law.

Nothing corrodes trust faster than the perception that rules are applied selectively. In such an environment, citizens cease to believe that the government acts impartially—and once that belief dies, the presumption that fellow citizens are operating in good faith dies with it.

Selective enforcement has proliferated across domains. Political actors have grown accustomed to using the legal system not as a neutral arbiter, but as a tool to punish rivals and shield allies. Prosecutorial discretion, once understood as a narrow necessity, now frequently resembles a political instrument. High-profile cases are pursued or ignored not based on merit but on ideological alignment, while minor infractions are sometimes prosecuted with theatrical vigor.

At the same time, the widespread refusal to enforce basic immigration laws has signaled something even more corrosive: that the rule of law is optional. When millions can cross the border illegally with little chance of removal, when the federal government shrugs at sanctuary jurisdictions openly defying federal statutes, and when local authorities decline to prosecute crimes for reasons that appear transparently political, citizens receive a clear message—law is no longer an anchor of civic life but a malleable tool wielded inconsistently by those in power.

This, more than any rhetorical excess, destroys trust.

A low-trust society can still function if its institutions retain some minimal legitimacy. But a no-trust society cannot. In such a country, truth becomes partisan property, and law becomes a matter of factional advantage. The genetic fallacy—the reflexive dismissal of an argument based solely on its source—becomes a national ethos. Facts carry no weight outside their tribe of origin. Motives are universally impugned. Corrections are interpreted as manipulation. Rumor outperforms evidence.

The Founders anticipated human frailty, but they assumed a basic commitment to the constitutional order. They assumed citizens would obey laws, expect officials to enforce them fairly, and accept institutional outcomes—even unfavorable ones—as legitimate. When these assumptions evaporate, the constitutional system itself becomes unworkable. It cannot adjudicate disputes, because no authority is trusted. It cannot administer elections, because no result is credible. It cannot sustain public order, because citizens no longer believe that justice is even possible.

The speed at which this erosion has occurred should alarm anyone invested in the American experiment. Citizens confronted with openly selective enforcement naturally assume the game is rigged. And once they reach that conclusion, they respond with the only rational behavior left in a no-trust society: they trust no one and nothing outside their faction.

The United States is not yet beyond repair. But the trust deficit is widening, and the bridge between factions is burning from both ends. A republic that cannot enforce its laws consistently, or that applies them as instruments of political combat, cannot maintain the civic cohesion necessary to function.

The Constitution still stands, and the salient question is whether the culture of trust required to animate it can survive its present unraveling. If it cannot, America’s great challenge will not be reforming institutions—it will be rebuilding the very ground on which those institutions rest.