I was drawn into a discussion this past week with a younger person who leans toward the DSA (and of course voted a straight Democrat ticket) about which form of government was the most advanced out of a free market constitutional republic, a communist state, and a monarchy.

Of course, for someone under the age of 30 or so, communism feels new and sexy, so I began by noting that there is a peculiar habit among those who fancy themselves to be intellectually sophisticated to regard communism as an advanced stage of political and economic development, representing humanity’s inevitable progression beyond the primitive selfishness of capitalism - even though it has failed every time and killed a lot of people in the process.

Apparently, among the credentialled, perfumed and immaculately coiffed elite, the actions of eliminating private property, subordinating individual rights to the collective, and placing the economic decisions of millions in the hands of a political committee constitutes progress. I have never understood how replacing the judgment of millions with the judgment of a handful of government officials represents an advancement in civilization, especially given the track record of government getting things right, but perhaps given my Mississippi Public School and University pedigree, Great Clips haircut, and Mando Bourbon Leather scent, I simply lack the necessary academic and personal care credentials to appreciate the genius of that arrangement.

I also noted that there are a substantial number of people who confuse Utopianism with communism, a sort of Star Trek existence, but I cut those people off when I note that Star Fleet features a militaristic chain of command and the only reason the Star Trek environment works is due to the invention of replicators which end most scarcity, but when they need something that can’t be replicated, they still have to turn to free trade to acquire it.

I would, and did, argue that the constitutional republic, founded upon individual liberty, natural rights, limited government, and free-market economics, represents a far more advanced political philosophy than either communism or absolute monarchy. In fact, when we examine how communist governments actually function, rather than how their advocates describe them, the similarities between communist dictatorships and absolute monarchies become difficult to ignore.

The relative primitivism and commonalities of communism and monarchies sort of jumps out at you if you take more than three seconds to think about it.

Under absolute monarchy, sovereignty resides in the monarch. His authority might be justified through heredity, tradition, or divine right and as the people are subjects of the crown, whatever freedoms they enjoy exist within boundaries established by the sovereign. A benevolent king might permit considerable liberty, but those freedoms ultimately depend upon the judgment and restraint of the ruler.

Now consider the Marxist-Leninist state that has actually existed, rather than the imaginary workers’ paradise that always seems to be just one more revolution away from being implemented correctly this time.

Communism theoretically abolishes the ruling classes and transfers power to the people. However; in practice, the revolutionary party becomes the new ruling class, the party leadership becomes the new aristocracy, and the general secretary becomes something remarkably similar to a monarch. The divine right of kings is replaced by the supposed historical inevitability of Marxism. The hereditary nobility is replaced by a privileged political bureaucracy and the royal court becomes indistinguishable from the Politburo.

The peasants, meanwhile, remain peasants, although they are assured that they collectively own everything they are forbidden to control individually.

Both systems concentrate political authority, develop privileged ruling classes, subordinate courts to political power, and can treat dissent as an offense against the state. Both make individual fortunes dependent upon the favor of those who govern. North Korea has even managed to preserve hereditary succession through three generations of the Kim family. Apparently, monarchy becomes progressive when the king wears a military uniform and calls himself a socialist.

The classical liberal constitutional republic represents a fundamentally different proposition. Rather than beginning with the authority of the ruler or the supposed interests of the collective, it begins with the inherent rights of the individual. Government does not grant those rights. It exists to protect them, exercising delegated powers under constitutional restraints intended to prevent arbitrary authority.

Economic liberty is indispensable to this advancement. Free markets disperse economic decisions among millions of individuals, each acting according to their abilities, circumstances, and ambitions. As Hayek explained, economic knowledge is dispersed throughout society, and no central authority can possess all the information necessary to direct it efficiently. Central planning attempts to replace this decentralized process with political judgment.

There is nothing particularly advanced about that arrangement. Kings and emperors were directing economic activity, granting monopolies, and confiscating property long before Karl Marx was born. Communism merely supplied a new philosophical justification for an ancient concentration of authority.

Constitutional liberalism recognizes the limitations of human knowledge, the imperfections of human judgment, and the corrupting potential of concentrated power. Rather than searching for a sufficiently wise ruler or enlightened committee, it establishes institutions intended to function despite the shortcomings of those operating them.

If political progress means expanding individual freedom, protecting natural rights, and allowing people to determine the course of their own lives, the classical liberal constitutional republic represents a profound advancement over both absolute monarchy and communist dictatorship.

For all its revolutionary rhetoric, communism is just repackaged monarchy, complete with its court, privileges, unquestionable authority, and occasionally hereditary succession. It simply replaces the crown with a red star and assures the subjects they have finally been liberated.

The truly revolutionary idea was never that mankind needed a better master, it was that free men should not require a master at all.