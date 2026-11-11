Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Dave Wise (Neoteric Wood Art)'s avatar
Dave Wise (Neoteric Wood Art)
8h

Would you please describe a Constitutional Republic as succinctly as you're able, as if trying to explain it to someone who's been vaxxed? I've got normies around me who think we live in a "democracy", not a republic.

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2 replies by Michael Smith and others
Bruce's avatar
Bruce
8h

I wonder why a lecture like this is never given at the university. Perhaps the education system is no longer a free expression of ideas but the DSA's propaganda wing.

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