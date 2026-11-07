As an executive, I’ve always hated working on the required 1-, 3-, and 5-year plans. I worked with my teams to create them because they were required and because the analysts wanted numbers even if they were bullshit. At best, they were believable bullshit and only directionally correct.

My approach to understanding policy and politics is to define electoral politics and the subsequent governing stages with a mashup paraphrase of Mike Tyson and General George S. Patton:

“Everybody has a plan until you get punched in the face, your enemy gets a vote in what you do, and a good plan violently executed now is better than a perfect plan executed next week.”

I had a couple of mentors during my early career who taught me the difference between a manager and a leader was that a leader makes decision and then course corrects when necessary and a manager just follows the plan because nobody ever blames someone for following “the plan”.

My first mentor told me, “Son, you already know a bear is a bear and generally know what bears do but sometimes you have to have the courage to poke the bear to find out exactly what he will do. The trick is to know when, where, and how hard to poke him and not only that, know what you are willing to do after he is poked.”

So, I guess that is my basis for supporting President Trump. He seems to poke the bear to see what the bear will do and then adjust accordingly based on that feedback.

That’s really the extent of his plan.

I get the urge to blame the election results on fraud, but while I agree fraud is far too easy to commit and far too hard to detect, simple fraud doesn’t explain how Democrats managed to make inroads in red states the way they did. I could be wrong about my points on a changing demographic – but what if I’m not?

I’m not that smart and I don’t have specific answers to what we do next, mostly because I can’t define the problem. The more I look, the more I find – there are just too many variables to neatly create a definition that rolls all of them into a tightly wrapped package.

We need to do some bear poking.

The first step is to understand the enemy. Ours can be understood in their words, but also in their actions – so let’s look at both for a moment.

They cheered the murder of the CEO of a health insurance company due to the belief that the company made too much money without understand the irony of those profits coming from a Democrat president and party that gave those companies a federally subsidized captive market with the incentive to provide market-based, competitive products removed.

The one guy who tried to talk to them where they live was Charlie Kirk, and they killed him for it - and yet today they still celebrate his assassination.

They tried to bankrupt, jail, and eventually to assassinate Donald Trump (and they aren’t done yet).

They immediately turned on Haley Stevens (who lost the Senate primary in Michigan by fractions of a percentage point) when she moved away from the antisemitic Captain Jihad Elf Sayed and endorsed Mike Rogers, calling her mentally unbalanced, a traitor, and a GOP plant. James “Snakehead” Carville called her a “used condom”.

Their version of “fighting fascism” was revealed on social media minutes after it was clear they won control of Congress through tweets about “Nuremberg style tribunals”, plans for endless congressional investigations of anyone who ever bought a MAGA hat, shakedowns of corporations who stopped donating to Democrats and expounding about climate change and DEI on their websites, and elected Democrats down to dogcatcher posing pictures of the ovens at Auschwitz captioned with “This is where MAGA belongs” (not the actual words but there was a tweet like this).

Here’s the reality.

The Democrat Party has evolved (devolved?) to become nothing short of authoritarians who believe the ends justify the means. This is who they are – believe them when they show you.

Every claim they lodged against Republicans, they are. The apparently want to fight “fascism” with a strong dose of murderous and demonic authoritarianism.

They unironically hold “No Kings” protests while harboring the idea they have a divine right to rule.

They will ally with any belief or faction that advances their goals, even if it puts them in the crosshairs of the belief or faction.

They show their love and fealty for the Constitution of the United States of America by seeking to destroy it.

They didn’t go after people after J6 because they were insurrectionists, they went after them because the left can’t allow dissent to exist.

While decrying the weaponization of government, their first promised acts are to weaponize government.

The long and short of it is that Democrats aren’t interested in eliminating policy, they aim to eliminate people.

So, we already know the bear is a bear and have some insight into what that bear is going to do. They are showing us in real time.

The question we must answer is whether we have the courage to do what needs to be done.

So far, the GOP has not shown that courage and because we haven’t, the Democrats are about to give us yet another lesson in how far they are willing to go.

I’ll admit to liking HBO’s Game of Thrones – a lot - one scene that keeps penetrating my mind is the Battle of the Bastards in season 6, when Jon Snow stands alone facing Ramsay Bolton’s army. That seems to be our destiny because it is repeated again and again – when we do find a leader worthy of the fight, our army deserts him.

Right or wrong, Trump demonstrated the resolve to go shield to shield with the worst of the Democrats – but in the end, like Jon Snow, he was left alone on the battlefield.

If we want that to change, we need to field the right army.