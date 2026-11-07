Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Alexsander Stewart's avatar
Alexsander Stewart
1h

I’m happy to live free in NH. MSM opinions backed Dems’ 100%. At 74, I am happy to have lived at the peak and sad that my children won’t have the opportunities I had.

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Denis Rushworth's avatar
Denis Rushworth
44m

"..simple fraud doesn’t explain how Democrats managed to make inroads in red states the way they did."

True, it doesn't. Also changing demographics doesn't either. The last election was very simply and expression of the visceral hatred of Donald Trump that exists throughout the land. Nothing else. Not his policies with the possible exception of Iran. Not tarifs. Not ICE. Not the economy. Not prices. Just hatred of Donald Trump.

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