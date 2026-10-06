Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
Oct 6Edited

Like the Iranian Marxist imbeciles 47 years ago today’s left-wing so-called progressives are aligning themselves with the ongoing surge of Islamization because “the enemy of mine enemies is my friend,” their common enemies being Judaism, Christianity, America, Israel and Western civilization. Of course when those enemies are defeated the victorious Musselmans will have no use for the atheistic, gay-friendly and pro-feminist remaining infidels.

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
Oct 6

This is so scary and even more disturbing since we have family in UK which is definitely on the brink of collapse. We have to wake up, get off devices and vote Red in November!!

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