President Kennedy, a staunch Cold Warrior, declared in his 1963 Berlin Wall speech, “There are some who say that communism is the wave of the future — let them come to Berlin.” In other words, come and see the repression inherent in their system. Back in the day, my day and the days of my late-stage Boomer peers, there was no better functioning global broadcast of reality than the Berlin Wall. Capitalism and communism divided by a narrow strip of border real estate proved to be the ultimate exercise in public comparative observation. We don’t have many of those anymore. The purveyors of our information do their best to prevent any side-by-side review of anything they claim is superior to our outdated ideas of freedom. This reveals an interesting paradox of modern information quantity and flow: it more often than not obscures as much truth as it reveals.

Back in 2021, I noted that the Obama regime softened America up for the real gut punch, but the left never intended to go this far this fast. President Trump interfered with the gradual transition that Hillary Clinton would have provided. Trump scared the hell into them. He showed them what someone who put America first could do to their agenda, and they didn’t like that one little bit.

So, when we got President Autopen: the ham-fisted, cognitively challenged, easily manipulated dry husk of Joe Biden, their cards went face up on the table.

I thought Biden bookended by Trump might be the next Berlin Wall, but even with the advent of Trump 2.0, the left remains unashamedly and unabatedly determined to destroy the Christian foundations of this country, undermine the male-female foundations of the human species, dismantle America’s capitalist economy, codify infanticide, sever the institution of parenthood, exercise control over life and death through public health mandates, erase America’s language, culture and history, criminalize dissent, corrupt the justice system, nationalize local police forces, rule through direct action and violence, and bankrupt the nation. Critics will call this hyperbole and hysteria, but I am open to any legitimate argument that the Democrat Party is not pursuing each one of those things.

Again, I ask - what would they be doing differently if those were not their desired endpoints?

Some would include the erasure of American sovereignty on that list, but their open-borders policies are temporary, a mechanism to break down society by overloading the welfare system. Tyrants need borders. The American wall will go up the moment they achieve complete control, but the gun emplacements will point toward Oklahoma and Kansas, because this wall, like the Berlin Wall, will be designed to keep people in.

Since the beginning of time, certain forces within mankind have sought to make themselves equal to God. We have done it by ignoring Natural Law, inventing postmodernism, and claiming that God never existed, or that if He did, He died somewhere along the way. Since God presupposes a power exceeding that of man, certain men have reasoned that if such a higher power exists, it can be harnessed to control other men. That reasoning explains the creation of governments in all their shapes and forms, and it explains the creation of tyrants. If government is a power equal to God, then the leader of that government must also be equal to God. It is no coincidence that from ancient times, kings have claimed a direct connection with a deity granting them the divine right to rule.

Communism was supposedly invented to stop this practice. Marx reasoned that if the desire to wield God-like power could be eliminated, or at least distributed among the populace, it would eliminate the root of the conflicts and unfairness inherent in rule by divine right. In the waning days of the Russian Empire, Marx saw capitalism replacing the divine rule of the Czars with the power of the bourgeoisie. It is no coincidence that we hear the same argument from collectivists today: get God out of government, they say. Separation of church and state, they wail. Marx, like our collectivist brethren of today, was no fan of religion, though strangely, most of the early communist movement’s leading lights were children of wealthy, religious families, often pursuing seminary educations themselves. Where Marx erred was in thinking that God was responsible for the faults he saw in institutional religion and government. It was not God nor religion at all, it was man’s attempt to become God that was the problem – and still is.

Capitalism is the only economic system where prosperity is achieved solely by first serving a need, want, or desire of others. At its most basic, capitalism is a free-market philosophy that uses price as a signal for the market to change and adjust. It rests on a simple concept: a transaction occurs at the point where a seller is willing to sell and a buyer is willing to buy. This one-on-one, individual philosophy is, in my mind, the most equitable and fair method of economic exchange ever devised. Capitalism is inherently dependent on fairness and equality to function. Where communism guarantees an immortal government, capitalism only guarantees creative destruction. Marx was not entirely wrong about the evils of concentrated power, but he chose the wrong enemy and the wrong root cause. His system simply replaced God with government, granted God’s immortality to bureaucratic agencies, and anointed central planners with the divine right of kings. Communism has always produced the exact opposite of what it promised.

The American left, in the form of the Democrat Party, is repeating the same error of substituting itself for God.

You know, it occurs to me that perhaps the Democrat Party is our post-Boomer contemporary Berlin Wall, the dividing line by which we can compare.

Nobody ever said that a wall had to be made out of bricks, it can be made out of people cemented together by bad ideas.