Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Ed Manning II's avatar
Ed Manning II
1h

Very interesting read-

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Jason Stephenson's avatar
Jason Stephenson
2h

The problem with the modern narratives on this subject is, it makes it all about the economy and ownership. I was born in 1976, when I was in school and learned about the differences between the different types of governments, it went beyond just economy and ownership.

It went into how their societies operated and how the citizens interacted with each other. From Monarchies to Republics, they all breed distrust amongst their citizens. Capitalism works because it promotes trust amongst the society that uses it. Not only does it promote trust it promotes blind trust, because unless both sides have worked together in the past, we have to blindly trust that each party will follow through.

Todays America we have no trust and specially no blind trust in each other. We demand check marks my our online profiles, require certifications, permits, licenses issued by the government. All this distrust in American society today is propagated by our governments.

Think about it everyday we are bombarded by our government to turn in our fellow Americans, see something say something, turn in your neighbor for having family over for the holiday, we now expect wifes and husbands to turn each other in, we expect sons and daughter to turn in their parents, mother and fathers to turn in their sons and daughters.

What does this remind you of? Maybe, Germany during WW2, Russia, Britain, all of the rest of the world.

Sorry this response turning to a article, but it's a major part that left out today when we talk about the different forms of governments.

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