I’ve been watching TikTok videos and listening to interviews of the recipients of taxpayer-funded services and the politicians who are responsible for the programs and promises that provide them.

It is not just that people claim that this “new socialism” is addicting due to the promises of this “free stuff” because that doesn’t explain the anger. It is the videos and interviews of people already on programs who, when funding is cut or eligibility requirements tightened, instead of expressing worry, express what strikes me as an arrogant, entitled anger, as if they just had something they worked for their entire lives taken away.

The idea of “reparations” for slavery in America is, in my estimation, a particularly interesting example of this mental state. People who never were slaves are demanding payments from people who never held slaves.

Just over my lifetime, a progression has occurred that is fairly recognizable to anyone paying attention. The attitudes surrounding programs allegedly designed to keep people from starving and freezing to death seem to have evolved in these four gradations:

I would appreciate your help. I need your help. I deserve your help. You are obligated to help me.

When I was growing up, it was shameful to be on the government dole over a long period because it was viewed by our community as taking advantage of the charity of others and, by doing so, saying to the community that you had little to nothing to contribute. People didn’t want to live off the backs of others, and the drive was to get off that aid as quickly as possible. Of course, there were cases of extreme and enduring need, but in the communities I knew back in the ‘60s and ‘70s, those were the exceptions rather than the rule.

Consider the psychological differences between those four statements. While the material transaction could be identical in all four circumstances, the psychological relationship between the two parties changes radically. The last statement asserts an obligation on the part of another person, irrespective of that person’s willingness to participate.

That’s a pretty big jump.

So, I began exploring another possibility, that it is not necessarily the free things that some people like, but the sense of power they get from knowing other people are being forced to pay for them. I say that because there is the idea that somehow the recipients are “owed” these goods and services by others, even when they themselves seem indifferent to contributing anything productive to society, an attitude I believe some of our current politicians continually reinforce.

As it turns out, there is some psychological research that lends plausibility to this idea.

In 2004, psychologist W. Keith Campbell and his colleagues published research examining what psychologists call psychological entitlement, an exaggerated sense of deservingness that exists independently of what one has actually earned or contributed. Their research associated psychological entitlement with diminished reciprocity, competitive behavior and aggression when expectations were frustrated. Subsequent research published in 2019 explored psychological entitlement as a mechanism for acquiring and maintaining social status.

The distinction is important because it suggests that the acquisition of something may be secondary to the psychological gratification derived from establishing one’s position relative to the person from whom it is acquired.

In 2003, psychologists Dacher Keltner, Deborah Gruenfeld and Cameron Anderson published research examining the psychological consequences of possessing power. They associated power with positive emotions, heightened sensitivity to rewards and diminished behavioral inhibitions. What makes this particularly interesting in the context of redistributive politics is the possibility of acquiring the psychological rewards of power without having acquired the conventional means of exercising it. The government can become the proxy through which that power is exercised.

There is also the psychological phenomenon of relative deprivation, wherein one’s sense of deprivation is determined not by one’s actual circumstances but by the circumstances of others. A person’s material standard of living can improve considerably while his sense of grievance intensifies. If the economic disparity is successfully characterized as a moral injustice, the person who has more can be perceived not merely as more successful, but as someone who owes a debt.

Redistribution, under those circumstances, potentially satisfies both a material desire and a psychological one.

I’ve written before about William Graham Sumner’s Forgotten Man, the fellow Sumner identified as C in a political arrangement wherein A and B get together and decide what C must be made to do for D. Sumner’s concern was the burden imposed upon C. What I’m interested in is the psychological reward D might derive from knowing he possesses the political authority to impose that burden upon C.

I wonder how many people would be equally enthusiastic about their benefits if they were funded entirely by voluntary contributions rather than the compulsory taxation of people they have been conditioned to resent. It would make for an interesting psychological experiment. Certainly, not everyone receiving government assistance harbors such sentiments, and there is a considerable difference between wanting economic security and wanting power over other people. My contention is that the latter motivation deserves considerably more scrutiny than it receives.

Perhaps the seductive quality of redistributive politics is not exclusively the promise of receiving something for nothing, but the psychological gratification of possessing an enforceable claim upon the productivity of others. Under such circumstances, the benefit is not merely economic. It constitutes a form of vicarious power, exercised through the machinery of government and legitimized by the language of moral entitlement. What the individual acquires is potentially more than goods and services; it is a sense of authority over their provision by others.

Economic dependency may explain why some people are reluctant to surrender their benefits. Psychological dependency on the power those benefits represent might explain why some become so damned angry at the suggestion that they should.