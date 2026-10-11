I’m not going to say that both sides don’t use hyperbole to advance their agenda, but here’s something I have noticed that I think is true.

Republicans use hyperbole to get attention to policy issues which often include either inductive reasoning of where those policies could lead, or actual evidence of where they are leading.

Democrats use hyperbole combined with non-sequitur or simple and outright lying to get attention.

For example, I just saw a post of a Democrat school board official/member getting sworn in, not with a hand on a bible, but on a stack of “banned books” and as many of these weaponized hyperbolic non sequiturs tend to be, it is tied to a second one, the GOP assertion that the left is grooming kids

First thing first: there is objective evidence there is no ban on books in public schools.

Republicans have been leading the charge for age-appropriate books so that books for older kids are segregated for older kids. I wouldn’t want my first grader to be reading about oral and anal sex because they are just too young to understand sex, much less same sex interactions. Democrats call that a ban. The hilarious thing about this is when bookstores create a display of “banned books” and have all of them in stock to sell.

There have been examples of “malicious compliance”, yet another hyperbolic reaction, where school boards, school officials, and even teachers have acted excessively and removed all these books from the library rather than segregating them and controlling access based on age. Then, like Dennis the Peasant in Monty Python’s Holy Grail, the run to cameras and start screaming “Help! I’m being oppressed! See the oppression inherent in the system!”

As to the second point, the “grooming” charges, let us take a look at what is actually happening: States are suing to allow schools to transition students without notifying the parents of the children, they scream “free speech” anytime parents want literature age-appropriate segregated in the school libraries, parents are actually being removed from school board meetings for showing the very same literature (because it is too graphic for a public meeting), teachers are openly teaching about transgenderism as a “lifestyle” to the point they are getting kids to question their own sexuality (when kids have no life experience on which to base those kind of decisions), states and local jurisdictions have made it a crime if parents don’t “affirm” that their 10 year old tomboy daughter decides she is a boy or their effeminate son who prefers playing with dolls is really a girl.

That these things are happening is a matter of fact and record.

Republicans will use examples of what Democrats are doing, but Democrats will try to reframe those things into something else.

Releasing criminals is “bail reform”, looting is reparations, elective abortions are "women's healthcare", enforcing long standing immigration law is racism and xenophobia, budget cutting is hating the poor, assuring voter eligibility is Jim Crow 2.0, opposition to government funded healthcare is wanting people to die, opposition to DEI programs is racism rather than opposing race based discrimination, just to name a few.

Combine that with The Spanberger Illusion – this is where the Democrat tells their primary voters how radical they are, pretends to be a normie in the general, and then the minute they are sworn into office, like Tom Cruise in the Mission Impossible movies, peel off the mask to reveal a batshit crazy progressive – and one is reminded of this Latin phrase:

Falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus.

Literally, “False in one, false in all.”

So, the mid-terms are on our doorstep.

James Talirico and Abdul El-Sayed are leading the pack of batshit crazy apostates masquerading as mainline Christians and sharia-loving Islamic Hasan Piker clones denying everything they stood for in the primaries who want to join the other nut-bags who have already managed to get elected.

If you are contemplating voting Democrat because the GOP hasn’t quite lived up to your expectations, you might want to consider what I just wrote because if Democrats get elected, life is going to get way more interesting than I think you really want.