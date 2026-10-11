Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Jimmy May's avatar
Jimmy May
Oct 11

Mike, what's most troubling of all, perhaps, is that many of the leftists to whom you refer are clueless about their hypocrisy. I mean that not as a gratuitous swipe, but as an objective observation.

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Tricia Allison's avatar
Tricia Allison
Oct 11

Michael, enjoyed your article today. You are single-handedly educating the populace! I noticed two or three typos and I know you would like for it to be perfect. I am a good proofreader and would gladly read through things for free before they are posted if you like. Just offering my help so you can focus on the really important things.

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