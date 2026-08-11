This morning, I mused that everything these days is *cuss words* ridiculous and it is in the public sphere 24/7/365, then I realized that every effort of the contemporary left is chronicled in O’Brien’s torture of Winston Smith in Orwell’s “1984”.

It is just that the process has metastasized from personal, individual torture to a stage of constant, pervasive public torture.

I spent enough around people to know that when somebody wants to break you, if they are smart, they don’t start with a two-by-four to the skull. They begin small with a dig here, an insult there, something you can shrug off and even something that might sound good natured but then it builds, and builds, until you can’t remember what it felt like before.

Orwell understood that better than any political scientist ever has. That’s why “1984“ still works as a diagnostic tool sixty-some years after he wrote it, and not because Big Brother is coming to televise your living room, but because he already showed us the machinery of how a mind gets broken, and that machinery hasn’t changed one bit.

What has changed is the scale.

Remember what O’Brien actually does to Winston Smith. It isn’t crude. He doesn’t just beat a confession out of him because any thug can do that. He breaks and rebuilds Winston from the inside, cell by cell, until Winston believes two plus two equals five because the Party requires it. He genuinely loves the boot on his neck. The torture in Room 101 isn’t the end product, it is a gateway. The end product is a man who no longer has a private self to defend. That’s the whole trick, you don’t win by silencing someone, you win by making them do the silencing themselves, gladly, and then turn to thank you for the privilege.

A little over 50 years before 1984 was published, H.G. Wells wrote of a time machine, but when you watch how O’Brien’s process operates today, it seems Orwell had one, too. The text of 1984 sure looks like Orwell was taking notes on the future.

It starts at a one-on-one personal level, exactly like it does with Winston. One person says the wrong thing, holds the wrong opinion, tells a joke that ages badly online. The apparatus and by “apparatus”, I mean the alliance of activist groups, HR departments, academic disciplinary boards, and a media class that treats outrage as inventory that descends on a targeted person the way O’Brien descends on Winston. Job and reputation gone. Friends quietly disappear because standing next to you is now a liability. Then comes the part that should chill you the way Room 101 should chill you: the demand for the confession. Your silence is not sufficient, it must come from your lips - a statement, an apology, one written in the house style, admitting to sins you may not believe you committed, praising the very process that just gutted you. A man in the driveway of his own life, thanking the people who repossessed it.

It is Winston writing “2+2=5” in the dust.

That was the personal phase. We’re well past it now. The public phase is the escalation Orwell hinted at with the Two Minutes Hate — mandatory, communal, everybody watching everybody else to make sure nobody’s clapping too slow. Look at the corporate diversity trainings that ask employees to rank their own guilt on a scale. Look at the campus struggle sessions dressed up as “dialogues,” where the actual goal isn’t dialogue at all, it’s compliance theater, a room full of people performing agreement because the alternative is becoming the next Winston. Look at the apology tours of athletes, executives, and comedians reciting scripts that could’ve been drafted by the Ministry of Truth, using language none of them would use in their own kitchen. The private confession has scaled into a public liturgy. Everybody is being asked, on a rolling basis, to declare their love for Big Brother, and the definition of Big Brother updates monthly.

Here’s the part a lot of people miss: O’Brien never hated Winston. That’s what makes it worse. He tells him, more or less, we’re doing this because we care about you, you are hurting yourself, and we want you whole. That’s the same language you hear now that this is for your growth, this is a chance for you to do better, this is how we all heal. Cruelty wearing the vocabulary of therapy is still cruelty. Maybe it’s worse, because at least a man with a truncheon isn’t asking you to thank him.

I’m not saying every diversity seminar is Room 101 with better lighting. I am saying the pattern Orwell drew , to break the individual, then scale the breaking until it’s a public ritual everyone performs on each other, is not hypothetical anymore. It’s an overall management strategy.

The first step to not ending up like Winston, loving a boot that’s still on your neck, is noticing when somebody’s handing you the pen and asking you to write the confession yourself.

It all reminds me how, even though Caitlin Clark is the star attraction of the WNBA (no matter what the league mouthpieces say), I have come to crush on Sophie Cunningham. Cunningham was brought in to protect Clark and be an expendable enforcer, but she is no longer is playing second fiddle to Clark.

Clark did the woke thing last year, making sure everyone knew she was aware of her “whiteness” and thanking the black lesbian horde for allowing her, a cis-gendered white heterosexual woman, to play in their league.

I don’t expect the same from Sophie.

It might still happen, but it would surprise me if it did.