As I watched the aftermath (pre-aftermath in many cases) of President Trump’s speech last week, it occurred to me that one of the great political advantages of government is that it is remarkably easy to spend other people’s money to create programs that are emotionally attractive, while making it nearly impossible to reform them once reality inevitably intrudes.

There is an incentive structure built into politics that rewards going big, not because bigger is necessarily better, but because the larger and more emotionally charged a program becomes, the more difficult it is to question after the fact.

If you don’t believe me, I refer you to Democrat responses to reforming USAID, DOGE activities, correcting and prosecuting fraud across America, and the SAVE Act (even fake Republican Lisa Murkowski got into the mix on that one. Spoiler alert, she didn’t like it because getting IDs in the Alaskan Bush is just too darn hard).

It is a bit like building a house without a foundation. The architect receives applause on opening day for the grand columns and soaring ceilings, but years later, when the walls begin to crack, anyone suggesting repairs is accused of hating houses.

That is where we find ourselves today.

The modern political playbook, particularly on the left, often follows a familiar sequence. First comes the promise. This new entitlement, subsidy, regulation, or bureaucracy will finally solve poverty, inequality, healthcare, education, housing, climate change, or whatever crisis happens to be politically useful at the moment.

Anyone expressing skepticism is portrayed as heartless or selfish before the policy is ever enacted.

Then reality arrives. Costs exceed projections. Bureaucracies metastasize. Perverse incentives appear. Fraud grows. The intended beneficiaries often become no better off, while taxpayers are left holding the bill. History is littered with programs that produced results nowhere near what their advocates promised.

But this is where the political incentive becomes fascinating.

Rather than debating whether the policy worked, the conversation immediately shifts to morality. The question is no longer, “Did this accomplish what it was supposed to accomplish?” Instead, it becomes, “What kind of person would take this away?”

Notice how quickly discussions about reform become discussions about character. Suggest tightening eligibility for a benefit and you supposedly hate the poor. Question affirmative action and you are branded a racist. Raise concerns about gender policies and you are a bigot. Want immigration laws enforced and you are xenophobic. Ask whether government spending is sustainable and suddenly you want children and seniors to suffer.

At that point, the accusation becomes the argument.

It is a brilliant political strategy because it changes the battlefield. Defenders of failed policies no longer have to prove success. They merely have to convince enough people that fixing the failure would be morally offensive. Hyperbole becomes a shield protecting bad policy from accountability.

In business, we call that doubling down on failure. If a product loses money year after year, competent executives either fix it or eliminate it. They do not accuse shareholders of hating customers simply because they object to continued losses. Yet government often operates under exactly that logic. Failure becomes evidence that even more money and even more authority are needed.

This creates an unhealthy ratchet. Government grows rapidly when emotions are high, but it almost never shrinks because every attempt at reform is portrayed as cruelty rather than stewardship. Programs become politically “too big to fail,” even when they have demonstrably failed at the very purpose for which they were created.

Good government should not fear honest evaluation. If a policy works, it ought to survive scrutiny. If it fails, it ought to be repaired or repealed without those proposing reform having their motives slandered. A society that cannot distinguish between criticism of a policy and hatred of people has abandoned reason for tribalism.

Once that happens, politicians no longer have an incentive to solve problems, but they have every incentive to preserve them.