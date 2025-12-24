On this early Christmas Eve morning, the dark, soul quieting, mind stimulating, innards warming liquid we call coffee is my drug of choice. You may not have the same intimate relationship with the roasted and carefully ground beans that I do. You might prefer tea, hot chocolate, milk, orange juice, or some other soothing drink to get your day started—or you might even abstain completely.

As of this morning, it remains your choice of how to start your day.

The act of choosing is why our Republic—and the Western world at large—exists. Everything is about choice. Even not choosing is a choice, because the world moves on, putting us all at the mercy of its own vicissitudes or someone else’s choosing. We either decide our own fate or someone—or something—decides for us.

People often ignore making choices because they are controversial, unpopular, or even dangerous. They adopt the “I don’t want to get involved” attitude, believing it’s a valid strategy. But things still happen based on the choice they made not to choose.

One begins to think about the “Butterfly Effect”—the theory that posits a butterfly flapping its wings in the Amazon leads to a hurricane in South Asia—or perhaps something we see in the news far too often these days. A judge releases an illegal alien offender, ignoring an ICE detainer, and that offender murders someone the next day, as just happened in Fairfax County, Virginia. We all read the stories of offenders released by law enforcement after tens—sometimes hundreds—of encounters, left to wander the streets, culminating with a murder, a vehicular homicide, a rape, or some sort of theft—or nothing at all.

Those kinds of situations were based on a choice, and it was a choice made for you by someone else. In the process, you were subjected to the Butterfly Effect without you even knowing.

But there are far more obvious choices that lead down a path to other causes and effects.

Over the past few days, I have been thinking about the intersection between deductive and inductive reasoning and how many of our discussions today actually relate to religion—or the lack thereof—and how civilizations are overtaken by things like belief.

History tells the tale of belief systems and the conflicts between them completely changing the direction of civilizations. Some are changed by voluntarily accepting wholesale changes in values, principles, and actions of an evolving belief system, and some have had those changes forced upon them. That is the struggle that has been simmering for over a thousand years between Christianity and Islam.

Western civilization has been built on Christian religious tenets, values, and principles. Whether an active believer or not, people living in the West benefit from those foundations. The infrastructure of individual liberty—the framework that allows for religious pluralism, freedom of conscience, secular governance, and personal choice—has specific historical roots in Christian thought, particularly its evolution through the Reformation and Enlightenment.

Even the secular atheist in the West operates within inherited concepts: the dignity of the individual, the separation of temporal and spiritual authority, the idea that truth claims should be tested rather than merely enforced. These aren’t universal human defaults. They were hard-won through centuries of struggle.

We are witness to what happens in theocratic Islamic regimes. Islam is as much—or more—a political system as it is a religion. Classical Islamic governance makes no distinction between religious law and civil law; they are one and the same. The concept of a secular sphere where individuals make choices independent of religious authority is largely absent. This isn’t intolerance speaking—it’s recognition of observable outcomes.

It is not intolerance to recognize the consequences of those differences. Women’s rights, freedom of speech, religious liberty for minorities, and individual autonomy exist robustly in societies built on Western Christian foundations and are systematically suppressed in theocratic Islamic states. This isn’t coincidence. It’s structural.

Philosopher Karl Popper identified the paradox of tolerance: a society that tolerates those who would destroy tolerance itself eventually loses the capacity for tolerance altogether. When Western nations have allowed parallel legal systems or declined to enforce their own laws in the name of cultural sensitivity, the result hasn’t been harmonious pluralism—it’s been the creation of spaces where Western freedoms don’t apply.

The judge who releases a dangerous offender isn’t exercising compassion. He’s abdicating the responsibility to protect the innocent. He’s choosing—by not choosing—to prioritize an abstract principle over concrete lives. The murdered victim in Fairfax County paid the price for someone else’s refusal to make a hard choice.

The uncomfortable truth is that preserving a civilization that allows maximum individual choice requires making collective choices about what threatens that freedom. Not choosing—letting things drift in the name of tolerance or avoiding controversy—is itself choosing eventual subjugation to those less conflicted about exercising power.

This morning, as I sit with my coffee, I’m reminded that this simple freedom—to choose my morning beverage without interference—exists because generations before me chose to build and defend a system that protects individual liberty. They made hard choices. They recognized that some principles are worth the controversy of defending.

The question facing us now is whether we will do the same. Will we actively choose to protect the freedom of choice itself? Or will we sit back, adopt the “I don’t want to get involved” attitude, and allow our freedoms to be decided by those who never doubted their right to choose for us?

Individuals must choose to protect the freedom of choice. That is the inheritance we received, and that is the responsibility we bear. The world moves on whether we engage or not. The only question is whether we will decide our own fate—or let someone else decide it for us.