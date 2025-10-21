The impulse of American left leans consistently toward authoritarianism.

Scholars and commentators like Thomas Sowell, Victor Davis Hanson, F.A. Hayek, and Mark Levin have expressed that fact when critiquing the American left’s policies as tending toward centralized control and suppression of dissent.

To the left, it is all about “the plan” and centralized control - whether by a king, a committee, or a bureaucracy - silences dissenting voices deemed disruptive to “the plan.”

This plan, always presented as the ultimate good, takes precedence over individual people. Its architects justify their actions by claiming the plan serves the greater good, rendering any opposition not just inconvenient but dangerous. Concerns, criticisms, or alternative ideas are dismissed or suppressed, as they threaten the sanctity of the plan and its creators’ authority. To ensure its success, authoritarians argue that any means - however harmful to individuals - are necessary and morally justified.

This pattern is evident in the American left’s policy experiments, from Social Security to Obamacare. Each initiative, sold as a solution for the masses, has proven inefficient, unsustainable, and often detrimental to the very people it claims to help.

Social Security, for instance, faces looming insolvency, with projections estimating depletion of its trust fund by 2035 unless major reforms are enacted. Obamacare, despite promises of affordability, has led to rising premiums and reduced access for many, with the Congressional Budget Office reporting in 2023 that millions remain uninsured despite its mandates. These programs consume vast resources - Social Security and Medicare alone account for nearly 40% of the federal budget - yet their failures are rarely acknowledged, let alone addressed. The math is stark: without significant changes, interest payments on the national debt, now exceeding $33 trillion, could consume over 20% of the federal budget by 2030, crowding out other priorities.

Critics who highlight these realities are often silenced or marginalized. The left’s defense hinges on shifting goalposts: when programs falter, success is redefined, or the blame is deflected. The mantra that “if it helps one person, it’s worth it” ignores the broader harm and defies reason. It’s a justification rooted in emotional appeal rather than empirical success, akin to defending a Ponzi scheme because a few early investors profited. In truth, these plans often enrich those at the top - bureaucrats, consultants, and political elites - while ordinary citizens bear the costs. The federal government’s administrative bloat, with over 2 million civilian employees, exemplifies how resources are diverted from the people to the system.

The hypocrisy is striking. Many who decry authoritarianism cheer it when it aligns with their ideology. A meme circulating recently captured this perfectly: “Democrats don’t oppose kings, as long as the king is theirs.” This reflects a willingness to embrace centralized power when it serves their agenda, whether through expansive regulations, censorship of dissent, or policies that prioritize ideology over practicality. The left’s push for control - seen in everything from climate mandates to speech policing - reveals a belief that the plan’s purity outweighs individual autonomy.

The solution lies in recognizing government itself as the problem. Expanding its reach only entrenches bad policies further. Instead of doubling down on failing plans, we need honest discussions about their flaws and bold reforms to restore accountability. The American experiment was built on individual liberty, not blind faith in centralized schemes. Yet, the left’s authoritarian streak stifles such debates, clinging to the illusion that more control will fix what control broke. Until we confront this, the cycle of ineffective, costly plans will persist, draining resources and eroding freedoms while benefiting only those at the top.