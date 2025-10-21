Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
9h

But the leftists DO have a solution to Social Security insolvency: just cull every non-elite pensioner 65 yo and older. After all why do you think the Spike Covidians wanted the 65 and over cohorts to be vaxx-contaminated first?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
7h

It’s not just the Left, plenty of Republicans can’t say no to the spending either. Look back to GW Bush and his first stimulus checks. Remember the outrage, people that didn’t pay any federal income taxes didn’t get one. Immediately, a second round was sent to all. The whole effen thing is a giant bubble, not just in America, every country that can is running massive deficits. It’s not sustainable, but how and when it unravels is the ticking time bomb question.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture