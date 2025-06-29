Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

curtmilr
2h

So-called 'white flight' was not an abandonment of civilization or civic communities, but a recognition of the need for self-preservation by whites by separation, especially for the young subject to the predations of the urban educational ghettos.

Integration by literal force empowered blacks being institutionally supported to exert dominance, supported by authority, often black teachers, to the detriment of all others. This wasn't the intention, but there was no consideration of the fragility of the children being impacted, so the parents acted in their literal defense.

This is now institutionalized and is a fact pattern in public schools where white teachers are abused by black administrators as a form of affirmative action.

J Adams
1h

Washington DC had "black flight" after the riots in 1968 where the black middle class of mostly government bureaucrats fled to the Maryland and Virginia suburbs. Dunbar High School was a beacon for the black middle class in DC but has since become just another example of the destruction of the black family after LBJ's "war on poverty" where men were no longer needed to feed their children and girls became the proverbial "welfare queens" of feral youth led by gang leaders instead of fathers who were home. You can find other cities with the same dynamics. Half of the graduates cannot read the diplomas they are handed after half of their freshman classmates had dropped out before their senior year. It is why the Obamas (and Clintons and Gores and many others) sent their kids to Sidwell Friends for schooling at $50,000 a year as they accepted millions from the teachers' unions.

