Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KEVIN HALL's avatar
KEVIN HALL
Apr 7

Michael, when I read this, it reminded of magnets. That is - when two magnets with same pole facing each other will repel and the distance between them will remain constant regardless of what magnet does the pushing. If you push left, or push right, the gap between the magnets remains the same distance.

Could also show why we have Rino's and Dino's - they are standing with their opposite pole facing the pushing magnet. Now doesn't that conger up a vision!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
Apr 7

Among my many conservative friends the very idea of trying to find “bipartisan” common ground is seen as a symptom of being a RINO (Republican in name only) - unforgivable apostasy! And conservatives no less than progressives (where does one find any true “liberals” any more?) sometimes give in to emotionalism in opting for counterproductive polices for which I will give some examples: “Effective death penalty” anti-terrorism laws pander to our desire for vengeance but in effect mean that few caught terrorists wanted in the U.S. will be extradited here since most nations have abolished their death penalties. It is more likely they will get bailed out and then flee to sanctuary countries. Congressional term limits: in the Iron Triangle of Deep State bureaucrats and their supporting lobbies against Congressional oversight committees it is only longevity of service in office that gives our elected officials the institutional smarts to counter the other two sides of the triangle. There is nothing the Deep Staters would love more than a Congress of forever greenhorns. Finally banning foreign ownership of land or other state-side investments. Should our adversaries have sizable deposits in our banks, or in investments in land or other tangible assets these become subject to sequestration or outrightnationalization in time of war. There are other ways of protecting our national security or preventing illicit transfer of intellectual property. But all of these awful policy preferences merely pander to our emotions rather than effectively protecting our interests. Whether emotionalism panders to the left or to the right it does not lead to good policy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture