Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
4hEdited

The words “honor” and “virtue” are virtually incomprehensible to people raised in the moral morass of what passes for post-modernist “reasoning.” Most likely to be dismissed as “power structures of patriarchy.” Words that make me want to wash out my mouth!

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geraldsd's avatar
geraldsd
5h

They have no honor, ethics, desire to serve…what they don’t have that will make it impossible for them to change…they have no soul. They sold it to Satan. For the almighty dollar. Something that with all their money they cannot buy.

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