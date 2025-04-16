Democrats are openly begging their leadership to tell them what the party is “for”, what it supports and what it believes will make life in America better.

And their leadership can’t.

For years, I’ve been reflecting on a phenomenon unfolding in America that feels unprecedented, not only in our history but perhaps in the annals of any civilization.

Today, when news of Maryland Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen flying to El Salvador to plead the case of an illegal alien, a twice confirmed member of MS-13, intersected with the White House statement of Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin - who was murdered by an illegal alien an idea started to form. Mrs. Morin said that Van Hollen never even called her, a constituent of his, to express sympathy for the high profile murder of her daughter.I asked myself how does something like that happen. How can Van Hollen be such a garbage human?

Then it hit me.

It’s a profound unraveling, a cultural and moral dislocation that has left a significant portion of our society adrift. Specifically, I’m referring to the trajectory of the Democratic Party and its supporters, who seem to have drifted so far from the foundational principles of this nation that they’ve lost their moral and ideological moorings. This isn’t just a political disagreement—it’s a deeper, existential crisis of belief, identity, and purpose.

At the heart of America’s founding are core principles: a sense of morality rooted in individual responsibility, a commitment to fair play, the rule of law as a safeguard against tyranny, and a religious foundation that, while not dogmatic, provided a shared ethical framework. These weren’t perfect ideals, nor were they always perfectly applied, but they formed the bedrock of a society striving toward justice and order. For decades, Democrats have positioned themselves as critics of these principles, often framing them as outdated, oppressive, or insufficiently inclusive. This critique began with some validity—challenging systems that excluded or marginalized certain groups was necessary. But over time, this skepticism has morphed into something far more destructive: a reflexive rejection of the very concepts of morality, fairness, law, and faith.

What we’re witnessing now isn’t just opposition to specific policies or traditions; it’s a wholesale abandonment of any coherent belief system. Democrats, or at least the most vocal and influential factions within the party, no longer seem to champion ideas because they believe in their inherent truth or value. Instead, their positions appear to be chosen almost mechanically, as a reaction against the principles they’ve spent decades opposing. If conservatives uphold the rule of law, they advocate for its erosion. If religious values are invoked, they embrace secularism to the point of nihilism. If fairness is championed, they gravitate toward systems that reward grievance over merit. This isn’t driven by a competing vision of virtue—it’s the absence of one.

This phenomenon is what happens when a group becomes, for lack of a better term, soulless - hollow people. Without a grounding in some conception of right and wrong, truth and falsehood, or justice and injustice, decisions become arbitrary, guided not by principle but by opposition. It’s as if the Democratic Party has spent so long deconstructing the moral and cultural foundations of America that they’ve forgotten how to believe in anything at all. In this vacuum, their identity is defined not by what they stand for but by what they stand against. The result is a kind of ideological nihilism, where the only consistent thread is the rejection of the values that once held society together. Because they have no understanding, basis or foundation to define anything for themselves, they can never be for something, they can only be against it.

Ask yourself how it is possible to hold a vacuum in your hands…

We are at a point where there is no answer because there is no answer.

The broader trend is unmistakable: a significant portion of America’s political and cultural left has lost its way, untethered from the principles that make a civilization function.

T.S. Eliot’s poem, The Hollow Men, ends with this stanza:

This is the way the world ends

This is the way the world ends

This is the way the world ends

Not with a bang but a whimper.

The consequences are profound—division, mistrust, and a society that struggles to find common ground. If this continues unchecked, it risks not just the soul of a party but the soul of a nation. The question is whether we can rediscover a shared sense of purpose before the void consumes us all.