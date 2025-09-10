I have criticized the Democrats.

I have attacked the political left.

Sure, the radical secular humanist policies of the Democrats and their attempts to completely erase Judaism and Christianity from American life are certainly part of it (to the point they ally with Islam, which if they are successful, will eventually destroy them), as is the political left’s constant and perpetual search for some class segregation that will lead to the revolution they consider the necessary gateway to their Utopia of total communism, but that is not the entire package.

I stand behind everything that I have said about both, but the truth is that while each has contributed to hollowing out America’s soul through their actions or inactions, neither is completely culpable for America’s obvious cultural decline.

I can’t hold Republicans or the political right blameless. We have been too soft, too unsure, too complacent to successfully defend our positions on religion, capitalism and a race and class blind society, so much so, it often appears we are siding with the wanton destruction of the civilization that advanced the causes of all humanity more than any other (so far).

There is something else going on here and now - and I struggle to define it. It is a commentary on the spiritual emptiness of contemporary modern life, and the sense of alienation and despair that many people feel as foundational institutions crumble but if I had to put a name to it, I think I would call it the “Hollow Men” syndrome.

T.S. Eliot wrote a poem called “The Hollow Men” that begins with this:

We are the hollow men

We are the stuffed men

Leaning together

Headpiece filled with straw. Alas!

Our dried voices, when

We whisper together

Are quiet and meaningless

As wind in dry grass

Or rats’ feet over broken glass

In our dry cellar Shape without form, shade without colour.

Paralysed force, gesture without motion; Those who have crossed

With direct eyes, to death’s other Kingdom

Remember us—if at all—not as lost

Violent souls, but only

As the hollow men…

America is a nation of hollow men and women, left empty by decades of military grade secular humanism and class warfare.

The first world seems bent on self-destruction through an orgy of what I have called the “Three M’s” – misogyny, misandry, and misanthropy.

One can initiate political chaos, but if you want to create ABSOLUTE chaos – and I mean Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers Infinity War level chaos in all dimensions of society – you can’t do that on a nation-to-nation basis – attacks on nations stimulate tribalism and nationalism and lead to unity and a definitive winner – the conflict becomes binary, antagonist vs. protagonist, good vs. evil, winners vs. losers.

No, you can’t afford to do anything that binds people together, your objective is to break them apart. Like nuclear fission, you must attack and break the most basic individual bonds, in this case, not of atoms but those of humanity – and more than that, you must get individual humans to attack each other. You must break down any commonality tying people together – common religion, national allegiance, race identity, marriage, family, even love…like a going out of business sale, everything must go.

A dislocation of human existence of this magnitude can only be accomplished by using the 3 M’s – misogyny, misandry, and misanthropy.

Men must despise women; women must despise men and humans must despise humanity. These are the 3M’s of national, cultural, and societal and eventually, spiritual destruction.

This is happening. It explains how we can despise humanity to the point we allow an innocent young woman to be murdered, and the first instinct of media is to blame the people who have been trying to stop events like it – or at least to show them how their Three M policies and beliefs are destroying us.

Our traditional founding institutions are being destroyed, all are declining in power and influence. Gays ally with transgenders to attack heterosexuals and then turn and attack each other. Feminists attack men, the “men’s rights” movement attacks feminists. The rich are attacked by both progressive rich and the poor. Blacks attack whites while despising Hispanics and Asians.

These are facts. No need for critical thought, simple observation reveals this is happening.

Without the moral certainty that comes only from Nature’s God, we have no weapon strong enough to withstand this maelstrom of complete and total chaos.

Eliot closes with this:

This is the way the world ends

This is the way the world ends

This is the way the world ends

Not with a bang but a whimper.

We don’t have to go out this way.

As a matter of fact if we can recover our souls, we don’t have to go out at all.