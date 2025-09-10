Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

Kathy McCoy
3h

Case om point: people on bus video taping this young woman as she bleeds to death. Sheer soullessness.

Jack Sotallaro
2h

Saving ourselves starts with a belief in God. Our Founders knew the government they created, therefore the society they designed, could not function without a spiritual people. Your example of the murder in Charlotte would have been different if the bystanders had not been "hollow men", but had, instead, defended the young girl.

In addition to spirituality, we need to go back to our Constitution and demand that all the God given rights it describes be available with no interference from the government. Additionally, because federal law, through the Superiority Clause, preempts state and local laws. If the feds actively supported the Constitution the states could not limit those freedoms described by the Constitution.

We also need reform to whatever the root causes are of the deterioration of the nuclear family. Children who grow up without two parents are a lot more prone to criminal activity. If we can identify the cause, we should change it. I tend to blame Johnson's "Great Society" which made it profitable to have children out of wedlock and allowed men to abandon their responsibilities in favor of government support for his family. I'm sure there are other causes, but this strikes me as important, along with the lack of a spiritual foundation.

