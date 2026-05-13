The number one question I get asked above all others is this one: “How can you be so smart and good looking at the same time?”

Actually, I never get asked that question, but I thought I would give everybody a moment of levity because the real numero uno question is “Ok, that’s all fine and dandy, but what do we do about it?”

I think we have a master class in how to deal with the modern political left unfolding right in front of our eyes, and of all places, it is happening in California in the Los Angeles mayoral race. In a typical election there, the choices for mayor are usually between the left and the far left. California’s “jungle primary” system is designed so that two Democrats almost always rise to the top, ensuring a Democrat wins no matter what. The debates are normally little more than contests over who can sound more ideologically pure while the city decays around them.

But the apple cart has been overturned this time by somebody who was not manufactured in a political machine, did not emerge from a university activist pipeline, and was not carefully focus-grouped by consultants. Instead, it is a citizen forced into political action by events that impacted his family directly, and his name is Spencer Pratt. You may remember Pratt from the MTV reality show The Hills, which aired in the mid-2000s.

Pratt is running in a snake pit where nearly every snake slithers in the same ideological direction, and one in particular, incumbent mayor Karen Bass, has long represented the old hard-left activist wing of Democrat politics. Pratt entered the race because he believes Los Angeles is in steep decline and that entrenched politicians have failed to address obvious problems like homelessness, crime, wildfire response, suffocating bureaucracy, and the loss of entertainment industry jobs fleeing Hollywood. He presents himself as an outsider who can bring common-sense leadership and force change faster than the existing political class is willing or able to accomplish.

The 2025 Palisades Fire was his turning point. His family home was destroyed, and what followed radicalized him politically in the same way crime radicalizes its victims or government incompetence radicalizes taxpayers. Watching city and state leadership fail both before and after the disaster convinced him that Los Angeles suffers from something much deeper than ordinary mismanagement — a system that is bureaucratic, ideological, unaccountable, and incapable of responding competently to real-world crises. Since then, he has focused heavily on restoring Los Angeles as a clean, safe, business-friendly city, particularly for film and television production that has steadily migrated elsewhere.

What makes Pratt interesting is not merely that he is running, but how he is running. He emphasizes repeatedly that he is neither truly Republican nor Democrat and that he is “not a politician.” In most modern campaigns that would be treated as a liability. In reality, it has become one of the strongest possible qualifications. Americans are increasingly exhausted by a professional political class that speaks in slogans, avoids direct answers, and treats obvious failures as successes that simply need more funding.

Pratt, by contrast, speaks like a guy who just got tired of being lied to. There is no consultant-crafted language, no activist jargon, no sterile political euphemisms. He simply points at obvious dysfunction and says, “Why are we pretending this is normal?” That authenticity is precisely why his recent debate performance created such a stir.

During the debate, Pratt did something that career politicians increasingly seem incapable of doing: he spoke plainly, directly, and aggressively about reality as ordinary people experience it. While Bass and progressive City Councilmember Nithya Raman defaulted to bureaucratic language about “investments,” “programs,” and “equity initiatives,” Pratt hammered them with specifics. He went directly at Bass over her absence during the wildfire crisis while she was traveling abroad, then pressed her over the painfully slow rebuilding process. He attacked Raman over the staggering sums spent on homelessness programs that have produced little visible improvement despite hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars disappearing into the black hole of nonprofit activism and administrative overhead.

The effect was devastating because Pratt was not arguing theory — he was arguing observable reality. Los Angeles residents can see the encampments. They can see the crime. They can see businesses leaving. They can see burned neighborhoods that still have not recovered. The political establishment’s greatest weakness is that it increasingly asks citizens to deny what they can plainly observe, and Pratt refused to participate in the charade.

That is why his debate performance mattered far beyond Los Angeles. The left’s power often depends less on persuasion than on intimidation and assumption. People are expected to sit quietly while progressive politicians present obvious failures as moral victories. Most comply because they fear being socially isolated or demonized. Pratt simply declined to be intimidated. He confronted them publicly, directly, and with humor and confidence.

He also demonstrated that ordinary citizens do not need permission from the political class to enter the arena. The system depends on convincing normal people that governance should be left to “experts” and that dissenters are somehow unqualified to speak. Pratt’s candidacy blows a hole in that illusion.

Whether he wins almost becomes secondary. Somebody with no traditional political pedigree walked into one of the bluest environments in America, challenged entrenched progressive leadership directly, refused to apologize for it, and gained momentum because voters recognized honesty when they saw it.

That is the real answer to the question. You stop giving deference to people who have failed as badly as the snakes in the pit. You do your homework, confidently hit them with a dose of reality — and after you hit them, you hit them again.