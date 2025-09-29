Statue of Civic Virtue

I’ve been thinking a lot about the post I launched a couple of weeks ago that proposed that there are certain commonalities citizens should share if America is to survive – and that we should not be accepting immigrants, legal or otherwise, who do not share those values, principles, and beliefs.

I truly believe what Albert Camus said – that just because everything is permissible does not mean nothing is forbidden. There are things a republic, no matter how free it is, cannot accept if it wants to endure. It is my belief that our Founders never specified those things because, as Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence, there are some truths that are self-evident. I think among them are capitalism, common Western religious beliefs, Western traditions, mores, and a common idea of morality.

Call those collected shared beliefs “civic virtue.”

People might argue that Muslims should have the opportunity to immigrate and since we allegedly believe in freedom of religion, we must accept them. I do not believe that. Islam was NOT side by side with Judaism and the various forms of Christianity at the time of our founding – or even before. The tenets of Islam are completely incompatible with our Constitutional republic and as it has not, and cannot, be reformed to agree with our principles, it cannot be allowed in the US, nor can its adherents be accepted as elected officials. The differences are just too great - as we are beginning to see in the Michigan and Minnesota enclaves of Islamic residents.

Yes, I know that sounds bigoted – and I guess it is – but freedom of religion is subject to what Camus said. The First Amendment only guarantees that no official state religion will ever be created – it DOES NOT preclude the exclusion of any religion (or political system) not compatible with the founding of Western Civilization and those of the United States of America.

It is much easier to exclude something up front than it is to allow it to take hold and then try to excise it. That is a plain truth in society, medicine, science – in everything.