Just saw an article about the Oregon nurse who raised attention when she cheered Shiri Biba’s death and tweeted to a Jewish woman: “I would refuse to treat you. I’m not a vet. I don’t treat dogs.” Unsurprisingly, she faced no consequences for her antisemitism. It is certainly not illegal to hold opinions, but when those opinions indicate a bias toward a particular class of patient, licensing boards should be concerned.

The Maryland Man is still walking the streets as city governments and law “enforcement” agencies affirmatively state they will ignore federal law. A second Grand Jury refused to indict Tish James for mortgage fraud, none of the J6 Committee have suffered anything, Alvin Bragg is still roaming Manhattan while inventing laws to break, and rogue Federal district judges are still rogue-ing.

Massive fraud in Minnesota? Trump’s fault for noticing. According to their retarded governor, white men are to blame, not the Somalis who committed the fraud.

One begins to get the idea that nothing is ever going to happen to the people who walked all over our constitution to run the country by unelected committee during the alleged Biden Administration.

A perverse irony sits at the heart of modern accountability: those who believe in rules are the only ones who suffer consequences for breaking them. Meanwhile, those who operate without regard for norms face little sanction, even as they eagerly weaponize standards against others. This isn’t a bug in our civic system—it’s become the operating principle.

Consider the public figure who champions institutional integrity, then makes a mistake. The reaction is swift and pitiless. Their hypocrisy becomes damning evidence of moral bankruptcy, their failure proof that their entire worldview deserves dismantling. But observe the figure who never pretended to care about such standards. When they transgress, we shrug. We expected nothing better. Their shamelessness becomes armor—a kind of perverse immunity earned through the consistent refusal to acknowledge any obligation to decency.

This dynamic creates a grotesque incentive structure that punishes good-faith engagement with rules. The person who values honesty will be destroyed for a single lie. The person who lies as easily as breathing will barely register criticism. The organization that maintains compliance infrastructure can be sued into oblivion when it fails. The organization that never bothered with compliance often escapes notice entirely, or simply declares bankruptcy and resurfaces under a new name, consequences evaded.

The asymmetry extends well beyond enforcement. Those who believe in rules are held accountable not just for their actions but for their stated principles. Every past statement becomes ammunition, every professed value a standard they’re expected to meet with impossible perfection. Meanwhile, those unconstrained by principle are accountable only for what they’re caught doing in the moment—and even then, only sometimes, and only if the right people are watching.

This is the accountability trap. The more seriously you take ethical standards, the more vulnerable you become to accusations of hypocrisy. The person with clearly articulated values has helpfully provided critics a roadmap for their destruction. The person with no articulated values presents no such target. In a culture pathologically obsessed with exposing hypocrisy, principle itself becomes liability. Conviction becomes weakness.

Perhaps most galling is who gets to wield the hammer of accountability. Frequently, it’s precisely those with no demonstrated commitment to the rules they’re enforcing. Politicians who’ve trampled norms for years suddenly discover passionate devotion to procedural propriety when it disadvantages opponents. Media figures with no track record of ethical behavior appoint themselves stern arbiters of others’ lapses. The brazen inconsistency isn’t disqualifying—it’s barely even mentioned, as if we’ve collectively agreed that shamelessness is its own credential.

This system corrodes civic trust in entirely predictable ways. It trains people that genuine commitment to principles is for suckers and marks. It teaches that shamelessness is strategically superior to good-faith engagement with standards. It rewards cynicism as rational adaptation rather than moral failure. And it makes hypocrites of us all, as we learn to selectively enforce rules based on whose interests are at stake, then congratulate ourselves for our discernment.

The solution isn’t to abandon accountability but to recognize that accountability without consistency is nothing more than power politics dressed up in the language of principle. Rules must bind the rule-breakers at least as firmly as they bind the rule-followers—more firmly, if we’re honest, since rule-breakers require constraint while rule-followers provide it themselves. Standards must apply to those who cynically invoke them, not merely to those sincere enough to try living by them.

It is a gut punch to witness the lawlessness, but people must find the civic courage to hold the shameless accountable even when—especially when—they refuse to hold themselves to any standard whatsoever.

Otherwise, we shouldn’t feign surprise when people conclude that the only winning move is not to play—to abandon the exhausting pretense of caring about rules altogether. In a world where believing in something makes you uniquely vulnerable to punishment for failing to embody it with impossible perfection, the rational response is to believe in nothing, care about nothing, and acknowledge no standard beyond raw self-interest. That way lies not merely cynicism but civic collapse, the final triumph of those who never believed in anything to begin with.