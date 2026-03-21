Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
2h

There is a similar dynamic in housing - everyone how owns wants their home to go up in value. Everyone that wants to buy a house wants the market to be more affordable. Those are two irreconcilable priorities - so naturally government policy tries to do both.

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