Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel G Barton's avatar
Daniel G Barton
36m

“Confusion will be my epitaph.” — King Crimson

I think they were onto something.

Reply
Share
Lottie's avatar
Lottie
1h

This is an excellent overview. Thank you.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture