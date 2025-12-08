Yeah, the subhead is the lyrics from Little River Band’s Reminiscing…

I’m a month away from being 67. I don’t feel that old even though I’m certainly not as ginger as I once was and the hair (at least what remains) is gray. I’ve come to realize that it isn’t all “Get off my lawn” insight that comes with staying on the green side of the grass for this long, but there truly is a certain clarity that comes only after enough years have passed, when memories settle into sharper contrast.

My brother and I were talking over the weekend, reminiscing the way siblings do, when he made an offhand comment that captured an entire vanished world: we grew up on a gravel road. Just saying it summoned all the rest—three over-the-air television channels if the antenna behaved, a single rotary phone mounted on the kitchen wall with a ten-foot cord that tethered every conversation to the smell of supper, and a garden and pasture that supplied more of our food than any store ever did.

It wasn’t a life of hardship. It was simply life as we knew it.

Looking back, what strikes me most is how uncomplicated that life felt. Not easy, necessarily—there was work in every season, chores that didn’t care whether you were tired, and a kind of self-reliance that wasn’t optional—but none of it seemed burdensome. When you grow up in a certain rhythm, that rhythm becomes normal. We didn’t compare ourselves to anyone. We didn’t have much exposure to anyone else’s version of abundance or convenience. We weren’t counting deficiencies, because we didn’t know we were supposed to worry about such things.

Then, slowly, the world changed. The gravel road was paved. Cable television arrived, expanding our three channels to dozens. Phones unhooked themselves from the kitchen wall and found their way into our pockets. The internet appeared and with it an avalanche of information, distraction, and noise. Garden rows gave way to grocery aisles. Livestock yielded to shrink-wrapped packaging. The old rhythms—planting, harvesting, freezing, canning, butchering—were replaced by checkout lines and convenience foods, by screens and signals and digital schedules.

Not necessarily because that was better—but because it was easier.

None of these changes came with fanfare. They arrived incrementally, under the guise of improvement. And in some ways, they were improvements. Life became easier, quicker, more efficient. But somewhere in that transition, life also became more complicated. More hurried. More fragmented. Convenience has a cost, and one of the hidden prices is the quiet satisfaction that comes from doing things for yourself, slowly, seasonally, with your own hands.

Talking with my brother, I found myself saying something I hadn’t quite articulated before: life was better when we lived on that gravel road. Not because poverty or inconvenience is inherently noble, but because simplicity carries a kind of coherence that modern life too often corrodes. On that gravel road, the boundaries were clearer. Work and rest had structure. Days unfolded at a human pace. Entertainment was something you made, not something you scrolled. Community didn’t require an app; it lived next door. We were incredibly blessed to have grown up in walking distance to our maternal grandparents and within a couple of miles of our aunts, uncles, and cousins.

We can’t go back—not really. The world has moved on and so have we. Some things—if not many—are better now.

But remembering that gravel road matters. It reminds us that happiness doesn’t come from abundance but from proportion; not from constant stimulation but from being grounded in objective reality.

People react to the modern complexity by pining for a “simple” life without truly understanding what that means.

The “simple life” wasn’t simple because it lacked things. It was simple because it had enough.

As the years begin to accumulate, I’ve come to realize that sometimes enough is better than everything.