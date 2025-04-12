More of today’s airplane thoughts…

Fox News went out on the satellite TV on the plane and I switched momentarily to CNN to pass the time this morning (Saturday morning on the other channels – absent college football or basketball is a veritable wasteland) and CNN was reporting on a recent Gallup poll that still showed high trust in the GOP while the Dems still linger in a state of near death in the low twenties.

It’s striking how public trust in the GOP holds strong despite the ongoing trade disputes and political noise, with polls like Gallup’s “which party do you trust” showing Republican support resilient - often hovering around 45% - while Democrats struggle to dent it. CNN and MSNBC seem baffled that their narratives - “Trump acts like a king” or “Elon’s out to gut Social Security” - aren’t landing.

Weird. As I was witnessing despair leak onto the faces of the CNN folks, I thought about Jeane Kirkpatrick, Reagan’s U.N. Ambassador, who coined the phrase “blame America first” in her 1984 Republican National Convention speech.

Blame America First does seem to be the unofficial slogan of the Democrat Party, and I think it has a lot to do with where the Dems find themselves and why the GOP seems far more resilient today than ever.

The disconnect lies in a fundamental difference in approach: Trump’s GOP zeroes in on external culprits for America’s woes, like illegal immigration and unfair trade practices, resonating deeply with voters tired of being blamed or burdened. Democrats, by contrast, often frame issues in ways that feel like punishment or moral obligation, alienating many who crave solutions over guilt.

Trump’s focus on external threats - China’s trade imbalances, border crossings - taps a visceral frustration. Pew Research shows 60% of Americans view illegal immigration as a major issue, and 55% worry about trade deficits hurting jobs. His tariffs, like the 25% on steel imports, are sold as punches thrown at foreign exploiters, not domestic failures. This contrasts sharply with Democrats’ tendency to internalize blame or demand sacrifice. Their rhetoric - absorbing global refugees because “we’re wealthy” or hiking taxes to fund climate goals - can feel like scolding Americans for problems they didn’t cause. It’s less about fixing what’s broken and more about enduring it nobly.

Historically, the establishment/neocon GOP leaned on similar external critiques but with less bite. Their old playbook - tax cuts, smaller government, border security - sounded tough but rarely delivered. Decades of promises to shrink spending or secure borders fizzled; federal budgets grew under Reagan and Bush, and illegal crossings persisted. Their pro-globalization stance, pushing NAFTA or WTO deals, now feels hollow when 70% of Americans, per Reuters, say trade agreements cost jobs. Trump’s aggression - calling out China or Mexico directly - ditches the passive-aggressive hedging, giving voters a sense of action, even if imperfect.

Democrats, meanwhile, risk coming off like an abusive spouse taking a bad day out on family – including the family dog. Their policies often punish Americans for global issues - think carbon taxes hitting workers or sanctuary cities straining local budgets. The DOGE initiative, scrutinizing federal spending, has unearthed programs smelling like progressive pet projects or foreign aid dressed as reparations, like $10 billion in climate funds to developing nations while U.S. infrastructure crumbles. Both parties have indulged in this over decades, but Democrats’ current tone - expecting gratitude for it is grating on people’s nerves. A 2024 YouGov poll found 65% of Americans want domestic issues prioritized over global ones, yet Biden’s team often leaned the other way.

I mean, he did think he was the President of NATO.

The GOP’s edge lies in channeling anger outward, not inward. Trump’s “America First” isn’t subtle, but it clicks when people feel squeezed by forces beyond their control - be it job losses to Shenzhen or border chaos. Democrats’ moralizing, asking citizens to bear the world’s weight, feels like kicking the dog after a rough day. Until they pivot to tangible, externally-focused solutions, the GOP’s grip on trust will likely endure, trade kerfuffle or not.

I guess that is what happens when you fight the right enemy.