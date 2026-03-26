Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
3m

Honestly, I don't need God to know the difference between right and wrong. The ancient Greeks and Romans didn't either.

You know what would end this mob behavior right quick. A couple of them shot dead on the spot. Of course in Soros-land we know who would THEN be held to account. And honestly, even knowing how wrong it would be, I find it terribly tempting to kill one or two of those morons in charge, like a Krassner. The consequences will land eventually and if they aren't smart enough to figure that out sooner, they will when they are standing at a ditch full of dead bodies.

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April's avatar
April
3m

Well said

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