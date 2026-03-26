I highlight issues because I believe my decades of training and problem-solving point to one foundational truth: the first step in resolving anything is to define the problem. Only then can you pick it apart and devise a fix.

This morning I cranked up my computer to find the usual parade of symptoms—feral teenagers ransacking a store, shoplifters walking out unchallenged, spring break brawls, massive governmental fraud. All representative of a societal breakdown that would have been unimaginable during most of my life.

Here is what I define as the root problem—and for the folks in Rio Linda, I’ll try to keep this pithy.

In all these cases, society has decided that the threat of corporal punishment is sufficient to deter feral and fraudulent behavior. But since these incidents keep happening—and the law fails to deter them (they are in fact increasing), that solution is clearly wrong.

Why?

The concept is simple. At a societal level, the governance of individual behavior depends on the presence or absence of internal moral control. Call it morality, conscience, religion, your Nana looking down from Heaven, or the voice of God—whatever form it takes, that internal voice exists to govern behavior in the absence of witnesses or law enforcement.

John Wooden, the legendary college basketball coach, distilled the ideas of Immanuel Kant, C.S. Lewis, and others into a single statement that captures this perfectly:

“Character is what you do when no one is looking.”

On the flip side is secular humanism—a belief system built on a principle I call the “Soros Rule,” a corollary of the Costanza Rule (if you believe it, it isn’t a lie): It isn’t illegal if you don’t get caught. Under this framework, an individual’s “goodness” is measured not by whether something is inherently right or wrong, but solely by the likelihood of getting caught and punished.

It should surprise no one, then, that when perpetrators fear neither detection nor consequences, they are entirely unrestrained. The contemporary view holds that crime itself is a construct of the oppressor, that punishment is inherently discriminatory, and that penalizing someone for violating the rules of an oppressive class is morally wrong. Under this view, crime is never an individual failing, it is always society’s fault.

I grew up in a conservative Christian home and community. In Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, I was taught that God is always watching—omniscient and all-seeing—and that we will one day stand in judgment for everything we have done, seen and unseen. I was also taught that breaking the laws of God or man was wrong and grieved the heart of Christ. That may sound quaint to a secular humanist society that has replaced God with man, but it carries real weight. The belief in an omniscient, all-powerful judge who sees all is a powerful restraint when no earthly authority is present.

This brings me back to Kant’s argument, which I have cited before: that people are rationally justified in believing in God—even without empirical proof—as the necessary foundation for reason and a civil society.

America’s founding documents reflect a brilliant synthesis of Enlightenment philosophy, classical thought, and thousands of years of Judeo-Christian belief. That combination produced a society with a common conscience, one capable of governing itself through an innate and inherent conceptualization of right and wrong—shared principles that held even when no one was watching.

A decade ago, I wrote that only a good people can recognize the difference between right and wrong; a bad people are simply incapable of making that distinction.

I do not believe every American must be a Christian. Christianity is a matter of individual conviction, a conversion of the heart. But I do believe that to preserve the liberty so unique to this country, America’s foundation in Christian principles must be maintained. This is not a call for theocracy. The principles enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are not theocratic—they are universal expressions of a free people.

F.A. Hayek was not advocating Christianity when he identified the moral compromises required by collectivism and the secular humanism that follows. He arrived at his conclusions through logical deduction, shaped by witnessing firsthand the horrors of German national socialism. History bears out his insight: in the modern world, classical liberalism grounded in Christian tenets appears to be the strongest—and perhaps the only reliable—defense against those evils.

This is why Judeo-Christian morality should matter to everyone—believers and non-believers alike—it is the fuel for a peaceful American society that no human law can match.

In my judgment, that is the answer to most, if not all, of our contemporary societal problems.