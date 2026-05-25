Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
14h

This is a marvelous parallel between physical reality and metaphysical and philosophical thought! It is also marvelous how our minds during sleep can work out problems that occupied us the day before! I always learn something from your columns Michael!

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Dennis Alter's avatar
Dennis Alter
8m

Happy trails.

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